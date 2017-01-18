Player awards: Special Teams MVP

The Yale Lary Award is presented to the Special Teams Most Valuable Player.

This award is given in honor of Yale Lary, an all-Pro defensive back also was one of the NFL's greatest punters.

2016 Don Carey photos

View photos of Don Carey from the 2016 season.

While Lary collected 50 career interceptions playing safety for the Lions, he became an even more valuable weapon on Detroit's special teams. Lary won NFL punting titles in 1959, 1961 and 1963, missing in 1962 by just 3.6 inches. Lary played in nine Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

This year's Yale Lary Special Teams MVP Award, as voted by the players, goes to safety Don Carey:

  • Carey was named to PFF's all special-teams unit as one of the league's top two gunners.
  • He led the Lions with 11 special teams tackles.
  • He tied for 10th in the NFL with 10 solo tackles on special teams.
  • Carey ranked third on the Lions with 271 special teams snaps.
