Player awards: Defensive MVP

Jan 19, 2017 at 01:00 AM

The Lem Barney Award is presented to the Defensive Most Valuable Player.

This award is given in honor of Lem Barney, one of the premier defensive backs in the history of football. As a rookie, Barney intercepted 10 passes -- returning three for touchdowns -- and was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He played in seven Pro Bowls, earning All-Pro honors three times. Barney played in 140 games, missing just 14, and totaled 56 interceptions. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

2016 Glover Quin photos

View photos of Glover Quin from the 2016 season.

This year's Lem Barney Defensive MVP Award, as voted by the players, goes to safety Glover Quin:

  • Quin tied for the team lead with two interceptions.
  • He ranked third on the Lions with 68 tackles.
  • Quin was one of just 11 players in the NFL to record at least 60 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble.
  • His 16 interceptions since joining the Lions in 2013 are fourth-most in the NFL in that span.
  • Quin was the only player in the NFL to play 100% of his team's defensive snaps.
  • In 2016, the Lions were one of only two teams (Tampa Bay) in the NFL with three safeties who recorded 2+ interceptions, and one of five teams who featured four safeties with at least one interception.
