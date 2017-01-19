Player awards: Defensive MVP

This award is given in honor of Lem Barney, one of the premier defensive backs in the history of football. As a rookie, Barney intercepted 10 passes -- returning three for touchdowns -- and was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He played in seven Pro Bowls, earning All-Pro honors three times. Barney played in 140 games, missing just 14, and totaled 56 interceptions. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992.