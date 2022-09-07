Phil Jacobs of Dexter High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #2

Sep 07, 2022 at 03:40 PM

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions have named Phil Jacobs of Dexter High School the week two recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Jacobs' Dreadnaughts played their 1st home game of the season and came out on top with a convincing 59-8 victory over Southeastern Conference foe Ann Arbor Skyline. Dexter is currently ranked No. 2 in Division 2. On Friday, September 9, Dexter travels to Temperance Bedford in a battle of 2-0 teams.

Jacobs is currently in his 6th season as head coach at Dexter, taking over in 2017 for a program that won only 2 games in 5 seasons prior to his arrival. Jacobs has led the Dreadnaughts to the playoffs the last 4 seasons, marking the only playoff appearances in school history. Prior to Dexter, Jacobs spent 11 seasons as head coach at Adrian High School, leading the Maples to the playoffs in 7 seasons. Overall, he has compiled a 93-68 record.

Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Phil Jacobs to talk about turning around a high school football program and the mindset and intentional actions needed to change the culture. Jacobs was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.

Phil-Jacobs-Coach-of-the-Week

High School Football Coach of the Week Program

Each week throughout the 2022 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members — Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).

This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.

Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2022 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Currently in its' 26th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $479,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.

