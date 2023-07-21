Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 54: Peter King previews 2023 Lions Training Camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns to preview 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp, set to kick off this weekend! Tim is joined by NBC Sports' Peter King to discuss the national view of the team as the offseason comes to a close. Tim and Peter break down the Lions' improvement in the second half of the 2022 season, the biggest acquisitions the team made this offseason, how far Jared Goff can take this roster and more. Check back soon for more coverage from 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp!
Highlights include:
- 0:27: How has the national opinion of the Lions changed throughout the last year?
- 2:30: What did the Lions show the rest of the league in the second half of 2022?
- 7:35: Peter King's thoughts on the 2023 NFC North
- 12:41: Can Jared Goff lead the Lions to the playoffs and beyond?
- 19:04: Wrapping things up with Peter King