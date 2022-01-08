Packers roundup: Green Bay will play starters this week at Detroit

We've reached Week 18 and the regular-season finale.
The Detroit Lions (2-13-1) lost in Seattle last week, 51-29, as their defense struggled to contain quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' offense. A third quarter comeback attempt gave them a chance, but the Lions were ultimately not able to outscore the Seahawks.
The Green Bay Packers (13-3) are number one in the NFC after winning last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings, 37-10, but they don't plan to rest their players. Expect all of the Packers starters, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, to play in Detroit.
This game is being approached like any other game.
Catch up on all the action before kickoff on Sunday with these 5 Packers headlines:
