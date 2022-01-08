Packers roundup: Green Bay will play starters this week at Detroit

1. Packers will play starters this week at Detroit

Nobody who's healthy is getting Week 18 off for the Packers ... READ MORE

2. What are the Packers' goals for Week 18?

Senior writer Mike Spofford answered fan questions in his weekly live chat ... READ MORE

3. Still a lot to sort out in NFC playoff field

49ers-Rams game potential key to how everything shapes up in Week 18 ... READ MORE

4. Aaron Rodgers has pointed words for MVP voter disqualifying him due to off-field issues

Packers QB questions whether such a stance should revoke voting privileges ... READ MORE

5. Packers look to 'keep the wheels turning' against the Lions