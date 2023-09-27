Packers Roundup: Focused and fearless, Jordan Love takes the reins in Green Bay

The Lions visit a familiar foe in the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night for a matchup between two teams fighting for first place in the NFC North.
Last time out: Detroit's rookies stole the show in a 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Defensive back Brian Branch had 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and two passes defended. Linebacker Jack Campbell added five tackles of his own, a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. The defense as a unit combined for seven sacks and only allowed star rookie running back Bijan Robinson to rush for 33 yards.
Offensively, tight end Sam LaPorta notched his first career TD and caught eight balls for 84 yards. Running back Jahymr Gibbs had a solid performance as well rushing for 80 yards on 17 attempts.
The Packers squeaked out a win over the New Orleans Saints 18-17— scoring all 18 points in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Rashan Gary was a standout on a defense that helped spark the comeback by limiting New Orleans to five first downs in the second half. Gary recorded three sacks, four quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss.
Quarterback Jordan Love and the offense didn't play their best game but provided a late spark with three plays of 20-plus yards in the fourth quarter.
Comparison: While the Lions beat Atlanta 20-6, the Packers fell to those same Falcons 25-24 in Week 2. The glaring difference in the two games was the ability to defend the run. Detroit allowed 44 total rushing yards and Green Bay gave up 211.
Matchups: Turnovers are often the ultimate decider in this league. Green Bay is one of five teams to have only one giveaway this season. Other than that one interception thrown last week, Love has shown the poise and maturity needed to limit turnovers. Detroit, on the other hand, has struggled through three games, turning the ball over five times and creating only two takeaways. The Lions will be looking to flip the script on Thursday and return to last season's form where they were +7 in turnover differential.
In their last meeting: The Lions won 20-16 in last year's Sunday night regular season finale and what would be Aaron Rodgers last game as a Packer.
The overall series: In a matchup that dates back to 1930, Green Bay holds a 105-75-7 lead, although the Lions have won the last three.
Here are 5 Packers storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:
1. Lions' defense is 'a pretty aggressive bunch'
Green Bay coordinators talk to the media about last week's comeback and dealing with Detroit's defense … READ MORE
2. No time to celebrate for Packers; division-rival Lions on their way
Head Coach Matt LaFleur provides injury updates on a couple key offensive players and discusses the difficulty of the short week ... READ MORE
3. Rock Report: Hat Trick
Former Packer Larry McCarren breaks down Rashan Gary's big plays in last Sunday's contest against the Saints ... WATCH
4. What You Might've Missed: Two key defensive sequences
The Packers' defense made critical plays last Sunday keeping the game within striking distance allowing the fourth quarter comeback … READ MORE
5. Focused and fearless, Jordan Love takes the reins in Green Bay
Quarterback Jordan Love has had a unique path to becoming the one tasked with replacing Aaron Rodgers ... READ MORE
View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.