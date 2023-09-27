Packers Roundup: Focused and fearless, Jordan Love takes the reins in Green Bay

Here are 5 Packers storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. Lions' defense is 'a pretty aggressive bunch'

Green Bay coordinators talk to the media about last week's comeback and dealing with Detroit's defense … READ MORE

2. No time to celebrate for Packers; division-rival Lions on their way

Head Coach Matt LaFleur provides injury updates on a couple key offensive players and discusses the difficulty of the short week ... READ MORE

3. Rock Report: Hat Trick

Former Packer Larry McCarren breaks down Rashan Gary's big plays in last Sunday's contest against the Saints ... WATCH

4. What You Might've Missed: Two key defensive sequences

The Packers' defense made critical plays last Sunday keeping the game within striking distance allowing the fourth quarter comeback … READ MORE

5. Focused and fearless, Jordan Love takes the reins in Green Bay