Packers Roundup: Focused and fearless, Jordan Love takes the reins in Green Bay

Sep 27, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Ryan Grill

The Lions visit a familiar foe in the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night for a matchup between two teams fighting for first place in the NFC North.

Last time out: Detroit's rookies stole the show in a 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Defensive back Brian Branch had 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and two passes defended. Linebacker Jack Campbell added five tackles of his own, a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. The defense as a unit combined for seven sacks and only allowed star rookie running back Bijan Robinson to rush for 33 yards.

Offensively, tight end Sam LaPorta notched his first career TD and caught eight balls for 84 yards. Running back Jahymr Gibbs had a solid performance as well rushing for 80 yards on 17 attempts.

The Packers squeaked out a win over the New Orleans Saints 18-17— scoring all 18 points in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Rashan Gary was a standout on a defense that helped spark the comeback by limiting New Orleans to five first downs in the second half. Gary recorded three sacks, four quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss.

Quarterback Jordan Love and the offense didn't play their best game but provided a late spark with three plays of 20-plus yards in the fourth quarter.

Comparison: While the Lions beat Atlanta 20-6, the Packers fell to those same Falcons 25-24 in Week 2. The glaring difference in the two games was the ability to defend the run. Detroit allowed 44 total rushing yards and Green Bay gave up 211.

Matchups: Turnovers are often the ultimate decider in this league. Green Bay is one of five teams to have only one giveaway this season. Other than that one interception thrown last week, Love has shown the poise and maturity needed to limit turnovers. Detroit, on the other hand, has struggled through three games, turning the ball over five times and creating only two takeaways. The Lions will be looking to flip the script on Thursday and return to last season's form where they were +7 in turnover differential.

In their last meeting: The Lions won 20-16 in last year's Sunday night regular season finale and what would be Aaron Rodgers last game as a Packer.

The overall series: In a matchup that dates back to 1930, Green Bay holds a 105-75-7 lead, although the Lions have won the last three.

Here are 5 Packers storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. Lions' defense is 'a pretty aggressive bunch'

Green Bay coordinators talk to the media about last week's comeback and dealing with Detroit's defense … READ MORE

2. No time to celebrate for Packers; division-rival Lions on their way

Head Coach Matt LaFleur provides injury updates on a couple key offensive players and discusses the difficulty of the short week ... READ MORE

3. Rock Report: Hat Trick

Former Packer Larry McCarren breaks down Rashan Gary's big plays in last Sunday's contest against the Saints ... WATCH

4. What You Might've Missed: Two key defensive sequences

The Packers' defense made critical plays last Sunday keeping the game within striking distance allowing the fourth quarter comeback … READ MORE

5. Focused and fearless, Jordan Love takes the reins in Green Bay

Quarterback Jordan Love has had a unique path to becoming the one tasked with replacing Aaron Rodgers ... READ MORE

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia
Head Coach Matt LaFleur

Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry

Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia

WR Christian Watson Backed up by Malik Heath
WR Christian Watson

Backed up by Malik Heath

WR Romeo Doubs Backed up by Dontayvion Wicks
WR Romeo Doubs

Backed up by Dontayvion Wicks

T David Bakhtiari Backed up by Rasheed Walker
T David Bakhtiari

Backed up by Rasheed Walker

G Elgton Jenkins Backed up by Sean Rhyan
G Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Sean Rhyan

C Josh Myers Backed up by Jon Runyan
C Josh Myers

Backed up by Jon Runyan

G Jon Runyan Backed up by Royce Newman
G Jon Runyan

Backed up by Royce Newman

OL Zach Tom Backed up by Yosh Nijman and Caleb Jones
OL Zach Tom

Backed up by Yosh Nijman and Caleb Jones

TE Luke Musgrave Backed up by Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, and Ben Sims
TE Luke Musgrave

Backed up by Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, and Ben Sims

WR Jayden Reed Backed up by Samori Toure
WR Jayden Reed

Backed up by Samori Toure

QB Jordan Love Backed up by Sean Clifford
QB Jordan Love

Backed up by Sean Clifford

RB Aaron Jones Backed up by AJ Dillon and Emanuel Wilson
RB Aaron Jones

Backed up by AJ Dillon and Emanuel Wilson

DL Kenny Clark Backed up by Colby Wooden
DL Kenny Clark

Backed up by Colby Wooden

DL T.J. Slaton Backed up by Karl Brooks
DL T.J. Slaton

Backed up by Karl Brooks

DL Devonte Wyatt Backed up by Karl Brooks
DL Devonte Wyatt

Backed up by Karl Brooks

LB Preston Smith Backed up by Lukas Van Ness and Justin Hollins
LB Preston Smith

Backed up by Lukas Van Ness and Justin Hollins

LB De'Vondre Campbell Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie
LB De'Vondre Campbell

Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie

LB Quay Walker Backed up by Eric Wilson
LB Quay Walker

Backed up by Eric Wilson

LB Rashan Gary Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr.
LB Rashan Gary

Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr.

CB Jaire Alexander Backed up by Keisean Nixon
CB Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Keisean Nixon

CB Rasul Douglas Backed up by Carrington Valentine
CB Rasul Douglas

Backed up by Carrington Valentine

S Darnell Savage Backed up by Jonathan Owens and Dallin Leavitt
S Darnell Savage

Backed up by Jonathan Owens and Dallin Leavitt

S Rudy Ford Backed up by Anthony Johnson Jr. and Zayne Anderson
S Rudy Ford

Backed up by Anthony Johnson Jr. and Zayne Anderson

K Anders Carlson
K Anders Carlson

P/H Daniel Whelan
P/H Daniel Whelan

PR/KR Keisean Nixon Backed up by Jayden Reed
PR/KR Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Jayden Reed

LS Matt Orzech
LS Matt Orzech

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions film review: jumpstart pass rush: 'I'd like to believe it's sustainable'

Lions at Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are back on Thursday Night Football, facing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sept. 28th at 8:20 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
Lions at Packers practice report: Sept. 26

Lions at Packers practice report for Tuesday, September 26.
Bob Meyer of Auburn Hills Avondale High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 5

The Detroit Lions have named Bob Meyer of Auburn Hills Avondale High School the week five recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
