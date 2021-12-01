Oxford High School tragedy weighs heavy on Lions' players & coaches

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone was a teammate of Line's in New Orleans, and said he reached out to Line via text after hearing the news Tuesday.

Anzalone said Line is just the kind of person and leader the Oxford community needs right now.

"I was thinking about that. I feel like there's no better person in that position to really help the community get through a situation like this," Anzalone said. "I think that as far as a person, he's a god-fearing person and all the things that you'd want in a leader in a situation like this he has. He's strong and he's faith-filled, so he'll be able to help the community get through this really bad time."

Quarterback Jared Goff also opened his Wednesday press conference offering his condolences. He was in Los Angeles with the Rams during the Thousand Oaks California shooting that killed 13 and injured 16. The Rams hosted the families of the victims in that shooting a week later, and Goff said it was one of the more powerful experiences of his life.