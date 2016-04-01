Opportunity there for TJ Jones to earn a bigger role

"TJ really has got to take another step forward," head coach Jim Caldwell said Thursday night at a Summit for season ticket members. "He's a guy that does a lot of things well.

"He can return for you. He's got return ability. But then also, he's got a little scat back ability. He can catch screens for you. He can take off and go when he gets a seam.

"We really expect him to come forward and be a little bit more of a prominent threat."

General manager Bob Quinn has said numerous times this offseason that every player he inherited has a clean slate heading into the spring workouts and fall camp, and will have to earn their keep.

The Lions signed receiver Marvin Jones in free agency to pair with Golden Tate as their top one-two punch at the position. The team also signed veteran slot receiver Jeremy Kerley, who like Jones, has punt return ability.

That leaves a couple roster spots open for a young veteran like Jones to step up, make his mark and help fill the void left by Calvin Johnson's retirement.

Corey Fuller, Austin Willis, Corey Washington and Ryan Spadola will also attempt to throw their hats in the ring to secure one of those last couple roster spots at receiver.

Quinn could also still look to the draft later this month to add to the position.

"I'm always looking to upgrade," Quinn said. "It doesn't matter what the time of year is, if it's now or during the preseason. We're going to look to upgrade that position, whether it's the draft.

"I'm never comfortable with the roster. I'm always looking to make it better."