Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 9: Haley Graves, content designer and reporter

Nov 01, 2022 at 07:40 AM

This week, Dannie Rogers is joined by talented content designer and reporter, Haley Graves. Detroit Lions fans will also know her as wide receiver Josh Reynolds' fiancée. The two met as students at A&M while Haley was pursuing sports broadcasting. When the couple moved to Los Angeles after Josh was drafted by the Rams, Haley took on various content design and reporting roles with the XFL Wildcats, FOX Sports, and Angel City FC.

Highlights include:

  • 1:30 - Haley breaks down how she met fiancée and WR Josh Reynolds at Texas A&M.
  • 6:30 - Haley details why she got into sports and the love of football she shares with fiancée Josh Reynolds, both Texas natives.
  • 10:30 - A talented graphic designer, Haley describes how she came into designing after graduating from Texas A&M
  • 19:00 - Haley describes going to watch Josh play in his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.
  • 21:00 - Haley talks Josh's decision to stay in Detroit and the ups and downs of being a free agent.

