Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 9: Haley Graves, content designer and reporter

This week, Dannie Rogers is joined by talented content designer and reporter, Haley Graves. Detroit Lions fans will also know her as wide receiver Josh Reynolds' fiancée. The two met as students at A&M while Haley was pursuing sports broadcasting. When the couple moved to Los Angeles after Josh was drafted by the Rams, Haley took on various content design and reporting roles with the XFL Wildcats, FOX Sports, and Angel City FC.