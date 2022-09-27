Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 4: Kyndra Decker, chef and wife to Taylor Decker

On episode four of Off the Record, Dannie Rogers has a special co-host in Haley Graves, sports reporter and social media guru for the Detroit Tigers as well Lions' WR Josh Reynolds' fiancée, as they welcome Kyndra Decker to the studio. Haley and Dannie amplify Kyndra's successful career as a chef that has gained a following on social media and includes publishing a cookbook by age 25 with husband and offensive lineman, Taylor Decker, as editor. Kyndra, Haley, and Dannie discuss the ins and outs of the NFL lifestyle including what Kyndra packs in Taylor's lunch for work and how they balanced his tim away from the team last season as he was rehabbing an injury. Stay tuned for later in the sesson, as Haley joins me once again to talk her successful career working in sports media for FOX Sports, Angel City FC, and the Detroit Tigers. She also reveals her favorite nickname given to fiancée Josh Reynolds from the coaching staff.