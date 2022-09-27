Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 4: Kyndra Decker, chef and wife to Taylor Decker

On episode four of Off the Record, Dannie Rogers has a special co-host in Haley Graves, sports reporter and social media guru for the Detroit Tigers as well Lions' WR Josh Reynolds' fiancée, as they welcome Kyndra Decker to the studio. Haley and Dannie amplify Kyndra's successful career as a chef that has gained a following on social media and includes publishing a cookbook by age 25 with husband and offensive lineman, Taylor Decker, as editor. Kyndra, Haley, and Dannie discuss the ins and outs of the NFL lifestyle including what Kyndra packs in Taylor's lunch for work and how they balanced his tim away from the team last season as he was rehabbing an injury. Stay tuned for later in the sesson, as Haley joins me once again to talk her successful career working in sports media for FOX Sports, Angel City FC, and the Detroit Tigers. She also reveals her favorite nickname given to fiancée Josh Reynolds from the coaching staff.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 2022 Week 3 Postgame Breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Michael Brockers & Demetrius Taylor talk Lions' first road game
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Week 3 with Michael Brockers, Demetrius Taylor and the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Mark Craig
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 3: Jeff Chadiha, NFL Columnist
On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Jeff Chadiha, NFL Columnist.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders 2022 Week 2 Postgame Breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 36-27 Week 2 win against the Washington Commanders.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Malcolm Rodriguez talks NFL debut and John Keim previews Week 2
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Week 2 with Malcolm Rodriguez and ESPN's John Keim.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 2: Larra Overton, Indianapolis Colts Team Reporter
On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Larra Overton, Indianapolis Colts Team Reporter.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Week 1 Postgame Breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 38-35 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 16: Lions vs. Eagles preview plus a 2022 NFC North breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman gets you set for the 2022 Detroit Lions season and this Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles!
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 1: HARD KNOCKS Director Shannon Furman
On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Shannon Furman, director of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 15: Breaking down the Lions' 53-man roster
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman returns to break down the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster heading into the 2022 season.