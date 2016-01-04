O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Stafford supports coaches

Stafford does not have the only strong voice in the Lions locker room. Calvin Johnson ("I love him") and Glover Quin both came out strongly for Caldwell in their comments last week.

The end of the NFL's regular season is the beginning of the firing season for NFL executives and head coaches, and the Lions could be in the market for change on both fronts.

For sure they're searching for a new GM, after firing Martin Mayhew in November and replacing him on an interim basis with Sheldon White, the director of pro personnel.

It's not certain if the Lions will be in the market for a new head coach.

Team president Rod Wood said after Sunday's game the Lions were beginning their search "in earnest" for a new GM. He also reiterated that the next GM can pick the head coach.

This week's Monday Countdown weighs player comments – Stafford's in particular – and other circumstances about hiring a new GM and the impact on Caldwell in what promises to be one of the most critical decisions in franchise history.

There's also a look at Megatron's future in Detroit, obvious holes in the roster that need plugging, and one not surprising look at a trend that has had a deep and lasting negative impact on the roster. Hint – it's the draft.

We start with the roller-coaster ride of the Lions in 2015 that is unprecedented in their last half century, Wood's statement about the franchise Sunday, and Stafford's comments on Caldwell and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter:

1. A foursome: The Lions' 2015 season stands alone for the impact of four elements.

Never in the last 50 years have the Lions started with a half season of failure (a 1-7 record), ended it with legitimate optimism (a 6-2 record in the second half), endured so much upheaval (the midseason firing of three assistant coaches, team president Tom Lewand and GM Martin Mayhew) and began the offseason with such a high level of uncertainty (the GM search, and its impact on the head coach).

That's a lot of turmoil for a franchise to endure in a span of 17 weeks – from opening day in San Diego to Sunday's finale in Chicago. For the Lions to come through it in the second half with a 6-2 record and two three-game winning streaks is remarkable.

Nobody could have predicted that turnaround – especially starting the second half of the season against the Packers at Lambeau Field.