O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Stafford's impact on Lions

Defensive end Kerry Hyder says Stafford has his unit's back, especially when it gives up a big touchdown late in the game – as it did Sunday to give the Redskins the lead before Stafford's arm and guile produced another victory.

Golden Tate, who catches Stafford's passes – and had a big reception in Sunday's game-winning drive – talks about his cool under fire.

And Chris Spielman, the former Lions' All-Pro linebacker and FOX network analyst on NFL games, has the highest praise for how Stafford has performed this season.

This week's Monday Countdown looks at Stafford's impact on the entire team, not just the offense. There's a look at how fast he has risen on the all-time charts, and comment on where he stands.

There's also a look at one lineup change that doesn't have to be explained anymore, three good things and three bad things from Sunday's game, how the narrative of a game can change quickly and a final word on Gail Cogdill, one of the Lions' all-time great wide receivers who died Thursday at his home in Spokane.

We start with Kerry Hyder:

1. Faith: It had to be a down moment for the Lions' defense when Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins tricked the entire unit with a 19-yard run around right end on a bootleg for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:05 left.

Washington had scored touchdowns on two consecutive possessions to wipe out the 13-3 advantage the Lions had taken on Matt Prater's field goal with 13:10 left in the game.

Cousin's run gave Washington a 17-13 lead with 1:05 left. Realistically, Washington figured to be in good shape to hold in check an offense that had scored only one touchdown all game and hadn't been at its best.

But just as realistically, Hyder had faith that Stafford would do what he's done throughout his career-- put together another game-winning drive.

"I knew, without a doubt," Hyder said. "He's had our back. Matt's the man. That's our leader. That's our quarterback. That's what we expect from him.

"When it's him, it's not surprising."

2. Chris Spielman's view: Spielman has been the analyst for the FOX Network broadcast for the Lions' three-game winning streak at home, and he puts Stafford in elite company. Spielman has always been high on Stafford, and he's raised his opinion a notch or two based on what he's seen from Stafford this year.

"He might not be the best quarterback in the league, but nobody's doing it better than he is," Spielman said after Sunday's game. "Look who he's doing it without. He doesn't have Ameer Abdullah. He doesn't have Theo Riddick. He doesn't have Eric Ebron."