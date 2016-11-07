O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Stafford, Lions back in conversation

On NBC's pregame show Sunday night, Rodney Harrison made this comment about Stafford: "Matthew Stafford is the best quarterback in that division (the NFC North)," Harrison said.

In some ways his situation on a Lions team that has a 5-4 win-loss record is ike being a true college freshman who gets mentioned as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Then the reality of the Heisman voting sets in halfway through the season, and he's out of that year's race – but in it the next year because his name is out there.

Stafford projected himself in the race with his performance in the last half of last season, and the comebacks he has engineered this year. Some analysts have suggested that the Lions might have been winless going into the Minnesota game had it not been for Stafford's comeback heroics.

What he is doing now – another comeback Sunday at Minnesota – and his superior quality of play over an extended period puts Stafford in the MVP race. Whether it's this year, next year or subsequent years, Matthew Stafford's name is out there. He's a candidate to be reckoned with.

2. Key game: Thanksgiving Day, obviously. Reputations are made and enhanced on Thanksgiving Day. The Lions have a rematch against the Vikings, and the highlights in the pregame shows are certain to feature a package of Stafford's comebacks

Imagine if Stafford comes close to doing to the Vikings what he did to the Eagles on Thanksgiving Day last year – 337 yards passing, five TDs and a 137.8 passer rating in a 45-14 Lions victory.

3. Timing: It's a good year for fresh faces – just like it was last year, when Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was the MVP after either Tom Brady (twice), Peyton Manning (three times) or Aaron Rodgers (twice) had won the award seven of the previous eight years. The only intruder in that span was Vikings running back Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr all are making impact on teams that are having turnaround seasons.

That doesn't mean Brady won't get some votes, even though the Patriots were 3-1 without him while he was under a four-game suspension by the NFL.

4. Hometown vote: The Detroit media does not have one of the 50 votes that pick the NFL's official All-Pro and MVP for the Associated Press.