O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Presser takeaways, HOF talk & more

No comment regarding Johnson at this stage is unimportant.

One man's opinion: Wood's most important comments were to reinforce that the franchise has stayed in contact with Johnson and his agent, Bus Cook, but are giving Johnson the time and space he needs to come to grips with his future. In other words, there's no need to make a decision now, so don't press the issue.

"Nothing has changed in what we announced before," Wood said. "We're still giving him time."

2. Bob Quinn -- Calvin Johnson: One of the first questions Quinn was asked when he was introduced as the Lions' new general manager was if he planned to talk to Johnson. It was a legitimate question, and Quinn said he planned to give Johnson some time before making contact.

There have been questions since about that, and some criticism that Quinn still has not talked to Johnson. Frankly, if I were the new GM coming in from the outside my first instinct would be to head directly from the podium to Johnson's home in Atlanta and make a pitch for him to continue playing.

However, there are people in the organization who know Johnson, and who've talked to him.

That includes Wood – who said he has spoken to Johnson and exchanged texts as recently as last week -- and there have been reports that Johnson has talked to owner Martha Firestone Ford.

"I'm hoping to introduce him (Johnson) to Bob in the next week or so," Wood said last week.

My take: The Lions have not given up on Johnson returning, and there is a time and place for everything, and as of today – February 8, 2016 – there is no need to press Johnson into making a decision.

My other take: A lot of people want to speak for Calvin Johnson – how he feels, and what they'd do if they were him. Well, they aren't him.

3. Rod Wood – alternate jerseys: Wood did not rule out the Lions wearing an alternate jersey – or third jersey – next year.

"I'm not ready to announce that, but stay tuned," Wood said.

My take: it's about time. The fans like them, and I can tell you from first-hand conversations with players who asked to see pictures of the throwbacks worn in Barry Sanders' days in the 1990s, that they like them, too.

4. Hall of Fame, Class of 2016: It's a solid class, and the maximum of five modern-era inductees filled as many spots as possible – a quarterback (Brett Favre), a wide receiver (Marvin Harrison), an offensive tackle (Orlando Pace), a pass-rusher (Kevin Greene) and a head coach (Tony Dungy).

All are eminently worthy, and only Favre and Pace were first-ballot choices.

Both senior candidates were voted in – guard Dick Stanfel, who began his career with the Lions, and quarterback Ken Stabler, whose best days (and nights, probably), were with the Raiders.

Ed DeBartolo Jr., whose 49ers teams won five Super Bowls in his tenure as owner (1977-2000), was voted in as a contributor.

There is no case that any of the eight are undeserving.

5. Hall of Fame wait list -- Terrell Owens: He was one of the 15 modern-era finalists, and he failed to make the Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot.

My take: No surprise that Owens did not get in. It was timing, not whether Owens is worthy. Marvin Harrison was a finalist for the third time, and if a receiver was going in, it was his turn.

My only surprise with Owens was that he did not make the cut in the first reduction vote from 15 candidates to 10.

Owens is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He ranks sixth in career receptions (1,078), second in receiving yards (15,934) and third in receiving touchdowns (153).