O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: NFC playoff watch

The 2016 Detroit Lions have been creating an undated version of the "Same Old Lions" that could become the team that created the template for the identity of future Lions teams.

This year's Lions are in the lead pack in the race for first place in the NFC North. Not all of their victories – including Sunday's 26-19 survival test over the Jacksonville Jaguars -- pass the eye test for what might be expected of a first-place team.

But the best eye test is to look in the win-loss column in the standings. And where it counts the most and overshadows all other statistics, they're 6-4, winners of two straight, five of their last six, and tied with the defending North champion Minnesota Vikings for first place.

It hasn't all been elegant football that inspires visions of the next NFL dynasty taking root at Ford Field, but the Lions have found ways to overcome their own flaws in addition to what's inflicted by opponents to win more than they've lost.

All six of their wins have been accomplished with winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime. Those late-game heroics are why they're in the playoff race – but walking the tight rope.

This week's Monday Countdown features the NFC playoff watch. The primary focus is on the NFC North and where the Lions, Vikings and Packers stand. There's also a look at the leaders in the NFC East, South and West.

In all four divisions, there's a look at where the teams stand, their remaining schedule, and their stock watch and trend – buy, sell, hold or dump.

The playoff watch will be updated throughout the season. The Wild Card races will be included for the last four weeks. By then, some of the pretenders will have faded.

There's also a look at a comment from Lions head coach Jim Caldwell that summed up how the Lions came away with a victory Sunday, along with four good things and four bad things from Sunday.

We start with Caldwell's comment:

1. Complementary football compliment: Caldwell has talked about complementary football – the offense, defense and special teams all playing their roles, and one unit picking up the others when necessary.