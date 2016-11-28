O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: How the Lions got to 7-4

Before he departed Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day to begin a welcome three-day break from the NFL schedule, Tahir Whitehead was asked what it would feel like to resume practice Monday with the Detroit Lions in first place in the NFC North.

Whitehead's answer was short and to the point – and entirely predictable.

"When we come in Monday, we'll be looking at one game," he said. "That's the next game. I don't care where we are.

"The only thing that matters is at the end of the season."

Those five words – Detroit Lions ... First Place ... Alone – have a nice ring to them. They haven't been strung together very often in recent years.

But that's exactly where the Lions have been since Thursday's 16-13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in their showdown game for the division lead.

It's a fun time when a team is in a playoff race – and even more fun when it's leading the division.

With five games left in the regular season, this week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Lions have gotten to 7-4 to lead the North, and where those qualities put them in the race to the finish.

Obviously, the two Matts – Matthew Stafford's arm and Matt Prater's leg – have had a lot to do with where they are and where they might go. But there's more to the Lions that that. Other positions, role players and rookies have played a role.

There's also an updated version of the weekly Playoff Watch – but focused solely on the North this week, along with my projection on a win total that will win the North – and a prediction on if the Lions will make it.

We start with the Stafford, and his blazing stats in the clutch:

1. Stafford in the clutch: Win or lose, it almost always falls on the quarterback to deliver in the clutch, and Stafford has delivered.