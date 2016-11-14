O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Caldwell closes

"That is so well done," Johnston said after Prater's kick. "I cannot tell you how difficult that is – the aggressive play by Matthew Stafford in that situation, the confidence with everybody on the offense.

"He takes a shot in the middle of the field. Minnesota is going to allow you the middle of the field because you don't have any timeouts left."

4. A vote for Stafford's No. 1 comeback: The latest is always the best, but a personal favorite is the 31-30 win over the Cowboys in Game 8 of 2013. The Lions got the ball at their 20 with 1:02 left and needed a touchdown and extra point to win.

Three big throws – 17 yards to Calvin Johnson over the middle (of course), 40 down the left sideline to Kris Durham and 22 to Johnson to the one-yard line made it first and goal.

After the Lions had hustled to the line of scrimmage, Stafford set up to spike the ball to stop the clock. Instead of a spike, there was a dagger in the heart of the Cowboys.

When he saw the Cowboys were on their heels, Stafford took the snap and jumped over the line into the end zone with 12 seconds left.

5. Comeback reaction: A lot of the negative labels attached the Lions are well deserved, but the one expressed often after the comeback win over the Vikings that "it's the kind of game the Lions usually lose" is off the mark.

It gave Stafford his 25th comeback win in games in which the Lions were tied or trailing in the fourth quarter. In short, under Stafford it's the kind of game the Lions usually win. They've found numerous other ways to lose, but not on failed comebacks in the fourth quarter.

6. Grading out: Pro Football Focus gave cornerback Nevin Lawson the highest grade of any Lion in the last game. With Darius Slay out with an ankle injury, someone had to step up to fill the void in the secondary. Lawson, who starts opposite Slay, did that.

Others: Golden Tate – for obvious reasons (11 catches and the winning TD, in case it's not obvious to everyone) -- rookie tackle Taylor Decker and Stafford were rated 1-2-3 on offense. Defensive end Kerry Hyder and safety Glover Quin were 2-3 on defense behind Lawson.