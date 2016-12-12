O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: 9 takeaways from Lions-Bears

Stafford played the rest of the game with a glove on his right hand. He had a wrap on his middle finger after the game. When asked about a variety of adjustments he made, Stafford replied "is there 'C,' all of the above?"

He didn't make any excuses for the fourth-quarter interception that was returned for the Bears' go-ahead TD, but his response was typical for him when asked how it affected his play the rest of the game.

"I've played this position for a long time, and I have really good plays and I've have bad plays in tough situations," he said. "That was a bad play. It doesn't matter if they're good or bad. You have to flush them and move on.

"They teach you that in quarterback 101."

4. Boldin, "winners" vs. the others: He has been on playoff teams throughout his career, and he was on the 2012 Ravens team that won the Super Bowl.

He was asked what separates winners from the rest, and where the Lions stand in the pecking order.

"In football there are going to come times when things aren't going to go your way," he said. "You have to fight through things. Those are the times that show the true character of your team.

"A lot of times in this league, guys will lay down, especially the situation we were in. Instead of hanging our heads, everybody on the sidelines was, 'Hey, let's go ahead and get seven.' It shows the character we have on this team."

5. Packers watch: There was a great debate among fans over which way to root in Sunday's Seahawks-Packers game. Root for the Seahawks to beat the Packers, and thus move the Lions a big step closer to clinching the North? Or root for the Packers to win and move the Lions into the No. 2 seed, where they can stay if they take care of their business and win out – but run the risk of losing the division title with a loss to the Packers at home in the final game.

Beating Seattle kept the Packers in the race.

I'll take far greater.