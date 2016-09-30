O'HARA'S FRIDAY FOCUS: Rebound from recent losses

But the ramifications are clear as the Lions try to rebound from two straight losses that have dropped their record to 1-2.

A third straight loss – especially to a winless Bears team that has lost its last six games to the Lions -- would push the Lions further along the path of another of the recent lengthy losing streaks that have wrecked their seasons.

The Lions have been in that hole often enough – including last year, when they started the season with five straight losses – to know the pain of losing.

"Must win ... every single opportunity we go out and get, we want to take advantage of," said head coach Jim Caldwell. "There's no question, we only get 16 of them, and they're all important.

"They all carry the exact same weight. It's the biggest one we have. It's the next one. The thing is, you never want to get in a situation where you are so far back you can't dig yourself out of a hole."

Breakdown: It's a good time for any team to catch the Bears. They're reeling with three straight losses and have injuries. It's possible, but unlikely, that Jay Cutler will return from an injury on his right (throwing) thumb to start at quarterback.

Teams have thrown on the Lions, and the Bears have a play-making tandem in Alshon Jeffery and Kevin White. Either one could change the game in the Bears' favor with a big play – or two or three.

Prediction: The Lions have lived on the edge for three weeks, and they will again – and survive.

Lions 24, Bears 20.

Series history: Chicago leads the all-time series, 96-71. The teams have played five ties. The Lions have a six-game winning streak.

2015 series rewind:

Game 1: Lions 37, Bears 34 at Ford Field. Calvin's six-yard TD catch with 21 seconds left gave the Lions a 34-31 lead, but Chicago tied it with a field goal on the last play of the game. Matt Prater's 27-yard field goal in overtime won the game and snapped Detroit's five-game losing streak.

Game 2: Lions 24, Bears 20. Eric Ebron's TD catch with 8:46 left gave the Lions a 24-17 lead. Robbie Gould's field goal cut it to 24-20. The Lions' defense held the rest of the way, and the offense ran out the clock with the help of Calvin Johnson's third-down catch for a first down.