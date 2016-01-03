O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Tulloch approaching a milestone

Defensive end Darryl Tapp, a 10-year pro and second-year Lion who played in game 151 last week, called Tulloch's longevity "awesome."

"To get into this league, you have to be obviously talented," Tapp said. "You have to be blessed, with so many kids who play this game, to get the golden ticket. You have to have more than just athletic ability and talent on your side. He's been in situations where the coaching staffs and people upstairs believed in him and in his ability."

Backup linebacker Brandon Copeland is at the other end of the spectrum. He was signed by the Lions this year after participating in the NFL's first-ever veteran Combine and made the 53-player roster for the first time. In 2013 he was cut by the Ravens and spent time on the Titans' practice squad.

"As a guy who's been trying to make it forever, this being my first active year after three years trying, that all the respect in the world." Copeland said of Tulloch. "There are only a few jobs, and so many people in the world trying to get them. It speaks to his character and work ethic."

Tulloch signed with the Lions as a free agent in 2011 after five seasons with the Titans. He had never missed a game and was a full-time starter since 2008 before going down with a season-ending knee injury in Game 3 against the Packers last year.

Tulloch has started all 15 games this season, but he is not in the game in all situations. For example, he played 46 of 62 defensive snaps against the 49ers last week and 39 of 77 the previous week against the pass-oriented Saints. Among the linebackers, Josh Bynes and Tahir Whitehead had the highest snap count against the Saints with 62 each.