O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Hyder's hitting streak

By any standard, Hyder's leap from the Lions' practice squad last year to being one of the league leaders in sacks this year is one of the biggest surprises of the season.

Hyder's five sacks had him second in the league going into Week 5. Von Miller of the Broncos was No. 1 with 5.5. Calais Campbell and Markus Golden moved into the league lead with six sacks after getting two for the Cardinals in their victory over the 49ers Thursday night.

The obvious question is whether Hyder can be a pass-rush force for the long haul, or if he is enjoying the equivalent of one of the hitting streaks that happen every year in baseball. Mr. April turns into Mr. Maybe a month later – and fades entirely by the end of the season.

Head coach Jim Caldwell did not attempt to predict the future for Hyder when presented with the hitting-streak analogy this week.

"I'm not a soothsayer or a prognosticator, or anything of that nature," Caldwell said. "I'll leave that up to you guys.

"If you look at what he has just from his resolve, dedication to getting better and better and his character – you look at all those things plus the talent he has. He uses it to his fullest.

"I wouldn't bet against him."

Turnaround: The Lions-Eagles matchup is a prime example of how fast things change from one season to another in the NFL.

On Thanksgiving Day of last year, the Lions were rising from a 1-7 start while the Eagles were starting to sink. The result: a 45-14 victory for the Lions.

A year later, the Eagles have a new coaching staff, a new starting quarterback in rookie Carson Wentz, and a 3-0 start. The Lions are 1-3 and hoping to start a winning streak of their own.