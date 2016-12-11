O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Backups step up

He played only one snap in the opening game at Indianapolis, but he kept his head in the game with the anticipation that he could get playing time later in the season. As his role has expanded, he has felt like a part of the secondary rotation with help from veterans such as Glover Quin, Tavon Wilson and others.

"It's given me confidence to know what I'm doing," Killebrew said. "It's given me awareness, knowing what I'm looking for. It's allowed me to play with the guys, and have confidence when I go out there."

Like everyone, he's playing in the pressure of a playoff race, but since it's his first year he hasn't experienced any other atmosphere.

How does it feel to play under that kind of pressure?

"This is my first experience," he said. "It's my first year around. Ask me next year, and maybe I'll let you know."

It's a different matter for Jones. He spent his rookie year on the injured list and was a backup last year who got quality playing time late in the year. He started this season on the practice squad and did not get promoted to the 53-player roster until last week's game.

Jones responded with three catches for 49 yards, with a long catch of 36 yards.

No doubt, Jones had to be disappointed when he was not one of the four receivers who were kept in the mandatory cut to 53 players, but he worked to get another chance.

"When you're on the practice squad, a lot of times you may feel lost in the shuffle," Jones said. "Your opportunity may never come, or if something were to happen they may look elsewhere.

"Here, we know they promote from within. Every day you're working to catch someone's eye, or to show them that you prepare so when your opportunity comes they don't have second thoughts about bringing you up and letting you play."

Personnel Dept.: Some lineup decisions might come down to game day, and they might not be known until the offensive and defensive units are on the field. What look like simple next-man-up replacements could be more complicated than they appear on the surface. Here are three positions to watch:

Offensive line: Replacing starting center Travis Swanson would affect two positions, not one.

Rookie Graham Glasgow is the natural choice to slide over to center from left guard, where he has started the last seven games since taking over for Laken Tomlinson. Glasgow played center at Michigan, so playing the position is not foreign to him. But facing a 3-4 scheme with a tackle on his nose adds a dimension, along with making the snaps to quarterback Matthew Stafford for the first time in a regular-season game.

The center snap is the fundamental offensive play. It has to be right every time. One bad snap – as was evident when a third-down snap went over the head of Saints quarterback Drew Brees last week – can change the complexion of a game.

And if Glasgow is at center, it returns Tomlinson to left guard, where he should have a comfort level from starting five games there this year and 14 as a rookie in 2015. Plus, he divided snaps with Glasgow at left guard against the Jaguars two weeks ago.

Nickel back: Losing Quandre Diggs for the season with a pectoral injury takes away a player who has been the nickel back for the last two seasons. Adairius Barnes, who made the roster as an undrafted rookie, is the logical replacement for Diggs.