O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What was the difference?

How the Lions got there is they made more game-deciding plays than Jacksonville. They had a punt return for a touchdown by Andre Roberts, an interception return for a touchdown by Rafael Bush, and they benefitted from an incredibly bad penalty against Jacksonville on the final possession that let the Lions take more time off the clock before Matt Prater kicked a field goal in the last 30 seconds to close out the scoring.

Q. Big play, offense: How did Ebron get so far open?

A. It was improvisation on both ends – the quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and the receiver, Ebron – in a situation teams practice all the time.

On third and long, Stafford was flushed out of the pocket. He rolled left, and up. Downfield, Ebron did what he's supposed to do – find a hole in the secondary to make him available if the quarterback can find him and have time to throw the ball.

Ebron was open in a hole in the coverage. With his size, speed and power, he was able to run down the left sideline for a 61-yard gain to the eight. He wound up scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a one-yard run. He lined up on the wing to the left, cut to his right to take the handoff and ran around right end for the score.

Q. Big play, defense: What was it?

A. Bush's 39-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the second half broke a 9-9 tie and gave the Lions a 16-9 lead. With the offense struggling, the defense provided a spark that the Lions needed.

Q. Big play, special teams: What was it?

A. In addition to every punt by Sam Martin, Roberts' 55-yard punt return for a touchdown was another lift while the offense was unable to move. It gave the Lions a 6-3 lead in the second quarter. Prater missed the extra point. For Roberts, it made up for a fumbled punt that put the Jaguars in position to kick a field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Q. Big penalty, Jaguars: What was it?

A. It's hard to figure why it could happen. The Lions had fourth and two at Jacksonville's 46 with 2:34 left. It was a classic time when an offense tries to draw the opposing defense offside.

Stafford was barely into his count when Jaguars lineman Sen'Derrick Marks jumped offside. That gave the Lions an automatic first down. They eventually held the ball until Prater kicked a field goal with 22 seconds left.

Q. Describe the first half. Was it as bad as the 9-9 score indicated?

A. Worse, and not just because of the low score. A game doesn't have to be high-scoring to be exciting, and it's not always bad if it's low-scoring.