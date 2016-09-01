O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: Most important aspect of the game?

A. This goes for Lee, Billingsley and any other player trying to make the roster. Decisions will be made by the front office, with input from the coaching staff, on who makes the 53-player roster based on the entire training camp and the preseason games.

A lot goes into a lot of decisions that aren't based entirely on statistics in one game – whether it's Game 4 of the preseason, or the first possession of Game 1.

Q. Bottom line: So what does it mean that they played well in the last preseason game?

A. The most accurate thing to say is that with the starters not playing, they got extended playing time and took advantage of it. They put something on their resume that can only help. It's probably as much pressure as they have faced in any one game in their sports career, and they handled it well.

The same thing goes for a lot of players. Zach Zenner had a nifty catch and run on third and 10 that set up the TD pass to Lee in the last minute of the first half. The offensive line gave the two quarterbacks, Orlovsky and Rudock, enough time to function.

Q. Defense: What about the job it did?

A. It dominated up front. Caraun Reid, Kerry Hyder and Anthony Zettel put pressure on the quarterback from the beginning. Rookie A'Shawn Robinson deflected a pass in the fourth quarter that turned into an interception and a long return for the Lions into scoring territory.

With none of the starters playing, they got their chance to show that there could be quality depth up front.

Q. Reservations about reserves: Does it take anything away that the Lions beat up on the Bills' reserves?

A. Nobody's claiming that the winner was going to the Super Bowl. It was Game 4 of the preseason, and a game that the Lions should have won – which they did.

Overall, it gave the Lions a better feeling than if they'd have ended the preseason with a third straight loss.