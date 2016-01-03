O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: How does outcome impact Caldwell's status?

Jan 03, 2016 at 07:55 AM

CHICAGO– Burning questions (on a freezing day) – Jim Caldwell's status as head coach, coaching decisions, lasting impressions from the season finale and a bottom-line feeling as the Lions closed out the season with a 24-20 victory over the Bears at Soldier Field.

Question: Did the victory save Jim Caldwell's job?

Answer:No.

Q. So the outcome meant nothing?

A.No.

Lions at Bears: Game photos

View in-game photos from the Lions' Week 17 game against the Chicago Bears.

No Title
1 / 96
No Title
2 / 96
No Title
3 / 96
No Title
4 / 96
No Title
5 / 96
No Title
6 / 96
No Title
7 / 96
No Title
8 / 96
No Title
9 / 96
No Title
10 / 96
No Title
11 / 96
No Title
12 / 96
No Title
13 / 96
No Title
14 / 96
No Title
15 / 96
No Title
16 / 96
No Title
17 / 96
No Title
18 / 96
No Title
19 / 96
No Title
20 / 96
No Title
21 / 96
No Title
22 / 96
No Title
23 / 96
No Title
24 / 96
No Title
25 / 96
No Title
26 / 96
No Title
27 / 96
No Title
28 / 96
No Title
29 / 96
No Title
30 / 96
No Title
31 / 96
No Title
32 / 96
No Title
33 / 96
No Title
34 / 96
No Title
35 / 96
No Title
36 / 96
No Title
37 / 96
No Title
38 / 96
No Title
39 / 96
No Title
40 / 96
No Title
41 / 96
No Title
42 / 96
No Title
43 / 96
No Title
44 / 96
No Title
45 / 96
No Title
46 / 96
No Title
47 / 96
No Title
48 / 96
No Title
49 / 96
No Title
50 / 96
No Title
51 / 96
No Title
52 / 96
No Title
53 / 96
No Title
54 / 96
No Title
55 / 96
No Title
56 / 96
No Title
57 / 96
No Title
58 / 96
No Title
59 / 96
No Title
60 / 96
No Title
61 / 96
No Title
62 / 96
No Title
63 / 96
No Title
64 / 96
No Title
65 / 96
No Title
66 / 96
No Title
67 / 96
No Title
68 / 96
No Title
69 / 96
No Title
70 / 96
No Title
71 / 96
No Title
72 / 96
No Title
73 / 96
No Title
74 / 96
No Title
75 / 96
No Title
76 / 96
No Title
77 / 96
No Title
78 / 96
No Title
79 / 96
No Title
80 / 96
No Title
81 / 96
No Title
82 / 96
No Title
83 / 96
No Title
84 / 96
No Title
85 / 96
No Title
86 / 96
No Title
87 / 96
No Title
88 / 96
No Title
89 / 96
No Title
90 / 96
No Title
91 / 96
No Title
92 / 96
No Title
93 / 96
No Title
94 / 96
No Title
95 / 96
No Title
96 / 96
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Q. OK, let's have more than a one-word answer. If the outcome meant something, how could it not have an impact on his status as head coach?

A. The reason is that a decision will be based on the body of work, not on one game. For Caldwell, that means his two full seasons and everything that went into them – the 11-5 record in 2014 that earned a wild-card playoff berth, the 1-7 start this season and the turnaround in the second half.

Sunday's game was part of the equation for any decision, but it shouldn't be the answer.

Q. Bottom line: If it's your call, does Caldwell stay or go?

A. Stay. He inherited a team in 2014 that was undisciplined and had lost faith in previous head coach Jim Schwartz. The culture changed under Caldwell. The players became accountable, including to each other. It's not a Super Bowl team. The record shows that. But it doesn't need a roster overhaul.

Every time he has spoken on the matter, franchise president Rod Wood has said that the next general manager will choose the head coach.

Nothing says the choice can't be Caldwell, but there are no guarantees either way.

Q. Finale judgments: Name four things that stood out and have carry-over impact to 2016:

A.There were more than four, of course, but here are the top four:

1.  Calvin Johnson is still a force. He went over the 100-yard receiving mark, and his full array of skills were on display – short catches, long balls, in between, and overpowering defenders. The talk of not bringing him back is ludicrous for any reason.

2.  The offensive line remains an issue, as it was on opening day in San Diego and every game through Sunday at Soldier Field. It is the first priority for an offseason rebuild.

  1. The defensive front seven needs another tackle, and it desperately needs DeAndre Levy to return close to his level of 2014, when he was the NFL's best weak-side linebacker in a 4-3 defense.
  1. The way the offense operated against the Bears, it was obvious again how Matthew Stafford and Jim Bob Cooter have a working connection that is similar to what Stafford had in his best days with Scott Linehan.

They deal the ball to receivers, backs and tight ends like a card shark with two aces up both sleeves.

Stafford has been playing great football for weeks. Breaking that connection and starting over would not make sense.

Q. Coach decision field goal: Early in the second quarter, Matt Prater tried a 54-yard field goal. It was wide, leaving the Lions with a 7-0 lead. Right decision to try a long field goal?

A.My first guess, not a second guess, was to punt because of several factors. One was the distance. Another was the cold weather. And still another was that it was into the wind. Prater had enough distance, but the ball faded wide right.

I wouldn't call trying a field goal a mistake, but my choice was to punt and put the Bears' offense in a hole. They got the ball at the 44 after the miss. Chicago's offense went three and out, so the miss didn't give the Bears' offense any points.

Q. Prater's boomer: Prater made a 59-yard field goal on the last play of the first half to set a record for longest field goal in franchise history. Did that make you change your mind about Caldwell's decision on the previous field-goal attempt?

A. No, but it probably should. The 59-yarder also was into the wind. There was one difference, though. It was on the last play of the half, and a miss was not going to give the Bears a field-position advantage.

Q. Coach decision, fourth down: It was a different choice late in the second quarter. The Lions went for it on fourth and three at the Bears 35 and didn't make it when Stafford's pass meant for Calvin Johnson was incomplete. Other choices were punting or trying a long field goal. Right decision to go for it?

A. Agree this time. Stafford was completing passes in short zones. He went for a longer gain to Calvin Johnson down the right sideline but it didn't work out.

Q. Safety first: James Ihedigbo has lost a lot of his playing time in the second half of the season to Isa Abdul-Quddus, but Ihedigbo made a drive-stopping interception in the first quarter. What does that say about Ihedigbo and other veterans who made plays in the game?

A.It says a lot about them as pros, Ihedigbo included. They may not agree with decisions about playing time, and they certainly don't like to give up snaps, but they like to play and perform.

When they get the chance, they want to make a statement with their play. On the pick, Ihedigbo caught the ball in the deep right corner of the end zone and got both feet down to make it a clean catch. It was a good, heady play by a pro.

That happens in every game and on every team.

Players like the game, and they play like they have something to prove.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising