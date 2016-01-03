O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: How does outcome impact Caldwell's status?

2. The offensive line remains an issue, as it was on opening day in San Diego and every game through Sunday at Soldier Field. It is the first priority for an offseason rebuild.

The defensive front seven needs another tackle, and it desperately needs DeAndre Levy to return close to his level of 2014, when he was the NFL's best weak-side linebacker in a 4-3 defense.

The way the offense operated against the Bears, it was obvious again how Matthew Stafford and Jim Bob Cooter have a working connection that is similar to what Stafford had in his best days with Scott Linehan.

They deal the ball to receivers, backs and tight ends like a card shark with two aces up both sleeves.

Stafford has been playing great football for weeks. Breaking that connection and starting over would not make sense.

Q. Coach decision field goal: Early in the second quarter, Matt Prater tried a 54-yard field goal. It was wide, leaving the Lions with a 7-0 lead. Right decision to try a long field goal?

A.My first guess, not a second guess, was to punt because of several factors. One was the distance. Another was the cold weather. And still another was that it was into the wind. Prater had enough distance, but the ball faded wide right.

I wouldn't call trying a field goal a mistake, but my choice was to punt and put the Bears' offense in a hole. They got the ball at the 44 after the miss. Chicago's offense went three and out, so the miss didn't give the Bears' offense any points.

Q. Prater's boomer: Prater made a 59-yard field goal on the last play of the first half to set a record for longest field goal in franchise history. Did that make you change your mind about Caldwell's decision on the previous field-goal attempt?

A. No, but it probably should. The 59-yarder also was into the wind. There was one difference, though. It was on the last play of the half, and a miss was not going to give the Bears a field-position advantage.

Q. Coach decision, fourth down: It was a different choice late in the second quarter. The Lions went for it on fourth and three at the Bears 35 and didn't make it when Stafford's pass meant for Calvin Johnson was incomplete. Other choices were punting or trying a long field goal. Right decision to go for it?