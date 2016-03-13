O'Hara's all-free agent team: Offense

On the positive side of the ledger, they signed 1,000-yard rushers (James Stewart and Reggie Bush), Pro Bowl defensive backs (cornerback Dre Bly and safety Glover Quin), and linemen on both sides of the ball who came in as instant starters.

In other cases, players failed to produce up to expectations.

With the 2016 free-agent market already in full swing, here is a look at the Detroit Lions all-time free agent team. It differs from some previous all-time teams because it picks the best free agents on offense, defense and the specialists signed by the Lions as opposed to a top 10, regardless of position.

There are a few rules in the all-time free-agent team. Veteran players had to be signed as free agents in the offseason. That eliminates from consideration players who have been cut and signed during the season.

In some cases, impact for a short period of time outweighs long-term production.

One rule is being stretched beyond the 1993-2015 qualifying dates to include a special player.

Also, veterans who were acquired in trades in the offseason are not included. That eliminates players such as guard Rob Sims, a five-year starter acquired in a 2010 trade with Seattle, and backup quarterback Shaun Hill, also acquired in a 2010 trade with San Francisco.

The first installment is the all-offense team.

As always, feel free to disagree.

Quarterback, starter: Scott Mitchell (1994-98) -- The fans didn't like him, but he was the first Lions QB to pass for 4,000 yards in a season (4,338, 32 TDs) in 1995. He was the opening-day starter for five straight years. He was benched after two games in 1998 and never played again for the Lions.

Quarterback, backup: Dave Krieg (1994): His impact in seven starts was magical. Krieg rescued the '94 season when he finished out a loss to Green Bay in Game 9 after Mitchell went out with a season-ending injury.

At the age of 36, and in the 15th of his 19 pro seasons, Krieg had a 5-2 record as a starter with 14 TD passes, three interceptions and a passer rating of 101.7 to lead the Lions to a playoff berth as a wild card.

Other QBs: Jon Kitna (starter, 2006-08); Gus Frerotte (backup, 1999); Don Majkowski (backup, 1995-96); Frank Reich (backup, 1997-98).

Running back: James Stewart (2000-03) -- He had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, starting with 1,184 yards and 10 TDs in his first season in Detroit. A shoulder injury in a 2003 preseason game ended his career.

Other RBs: Reggie Bush (2013-14) is a close second to Stewart because he was a 1,000-yard runner in 2013 and a big-play contributor in a limited role on the 2014 playoff team; Shawn Bryson (2003-06).

Fullback: Tommy Vardell (1997-98) -- Converted from tailback to fullback in Detroit, Vardell made himself an efficient blocker and short-yardage runner. Vardell blocked for Barry Sanders when he rushed for 2,053 yards in 1997, and he scored 12 touchdowns in his two seasons in Detroit.