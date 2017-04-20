O'HARA'S 2017 DRAFT PREVIEW: Wide receiver

3. John Ross, Washington: The fastest receiver in the draft, with a Combine record 4.22 seconds in the 40. However, he had one big season at Washington – 76 catches, 1,122 yards and 17 TDs for the Huskies as a fourth-year junior in 2016. He can stretch the field, and he's a legitimate football player with speed, not just a track sprinter running routes. He'll stretch the field, and at 5-11, 188 pounds has been compared to DeSean Jackson.

4. Curtis Samuel, Ohio State: A terrific, versatile tailback-receiver threat who has been compared to Percy Harvin, which is fitting because Harvin played for OSU coach Urban Meyer at Florida. Samuel had a 40 time of 4.31 at the Combine. As a third-year junior in 2016 he rushed for 807 yards, 7.9 yards per attempt and eight TDs and had 74 catches for 865 yards, 11.7 yards per catch and seven TDs. Strong for his size (5-10, 196), he had 18 reps in the bench press, tied for fourth most among receivers who lifted at the Combine.

5. Zay Jones, East Carolina: Jones has a football pedigree and ability to go with it. His father, Robert, was a linebacker on three Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champs in the 1990s. His uncle, Jeff Blake, was an NFL QB. Zay followed his father and uncle to East Carolina and made his own mark with 399 catches, including a staggering 158 – with a one-game high of 22 -- in 2016 as a fourth-year senior. At 6-2 and 201 pounds he was timed in 4.45 seconds in the 40 at the Combine.

Others: Chris Godwin, Penn State; JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC; ArDarius Stewart, Alabama; Chad Hansen, Cal.; Carlos Henderson, Louisiana Tech.; Mack Hollins, North Carolina; Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky; Malachi Dupre, LSU; Amara Darboh, Michigan; Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma; Isaiah Ford, Virginia Tech.; Chad Williams, Grambling.

Spotlight player: Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington: Kupp has no trouble explaining how he has grown as an athlete, and as a performer on the football field. It is an understatement to say that he was undersized as a freshman at Davis High School in Yakima.

"My freshman year, I was 5-4, 119 pounds, and I had two-pound ankle weights on both ankles," he told reporters at the Combine earlier this year.

Even then, Kupp had a dream that he would play in the NFL.

"I believed whole-heartedly that I was going to see this day – that I was going to play in the league and perform at a high level," he said.

Kupp has grown in every way – physical stature, and as a prospect.

He was measured at 6-2, 204 pounds at the Combine. Playing for Eastern Washington in the Big Sky Conference, Kupp set FCS career records with 428 catches for 6,464 yards and 73 touchdowns in four years after a red-shirt season in 2012.

Kupp said he doesn't think he should be downgraded because he played at a smaller school.