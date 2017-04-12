O'HARA'S 2017 DRAFT PREVIEW: Quarterback

The Detroit Lions have a primary issue and a potential opportunity regarding quarterbacks, and neither involves drafting one.

Negotiating a contract extension for starter Matthew Stafford is an offseason priority for general manager Bob Quinn.

With no need to draft a quarterback, listening to trade offers is a possibility. The Lions are at No. 21 in the first round, and three teams below them could look to move up – the Texans at 25, Saints at 32 and Browns at 33.

The Lions are set with Stafford the starter and Jake Rudock his backup. Stafford is on the last year of his contract. Timing seems to be the only question in getting a new deal.

"These things don't usually happen in April or May," Quinn said at the Combine. "That's not a realistic timeline for an extension for a quarterback."

The top four prospects in some order are Deshaun Watson of Clemson, Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina, DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame and Patrick Mahomes II of Texas Tech.

Lions QB draft priority: As low as it gets.

Free-agent impact: Zilch.

Trade options: This is pure speculation, and any move by the Lions involving a quarterback definitely would be done with teams who have different reasons for moving up. The Texans and Browns are looking for new starters. The Saints, with a first-round pick at No. 11, could look to draft and groom a successor to Drew Brees.

Lions QB Draft Breakdown: How QB draft helps the Lions, depth chart, stats, capsule highlights of the top 5 QBs and other notable prospects, and the Spotlight Player.

What helps the Lions: Every QB drafted before the Lions make their first pick at No. 21 leaves a player on the board from a position that could help the Lions.

Depth chart: The top two are set -- Stafford the starter, Rudock the backup. Dan Orlovsky, the backup the last three years, will not be back.

Iron man: Stafford needs one more start to hit the 100-game mark for consecutive starts. He began his streak on opening day of 2011. He has 96 straight starts in the regular season and three in the playoffs.

Only three current quarterbacks have an active streak longer than Stafford's, including playoffs. They are Eli Manning of the Giants (199-12, 211); Philip Rivers of the Chargers (176-9-185) and Matt Ryan of the Falcons (115-6, 121).

Top 5 QB prospects: