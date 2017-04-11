O'HARA'S 2017 DRAFT PREVIEW: Defensive line

Head coach Jim Caldwell is up front about where the Detroit Lions' defense has to get better.

Big-play production dropped off dramatically last year, and a lot of it had to do with the front seven. A lot falls on the shoulders of the defensive line in the Lions' 4-3 base scheme to create pressure that causes sacks and turnovers.

A draft deep in defensive tackles and edge rushers gives the Lions an opportunity to add talent and depth from the first round on down.

"We've got to become more effective," Caldwell said at the recent League Meeting. "We've got to make it happen. We've got to get the ball turned over more often."

The Lions fell from 43 sacks in 2015 to 26 last year, tied for second fewest. The defense forced only 14 turnovers – 10 interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Only the Bengals, Browns and Bears had fewer recoveries, with three each.

D-line draft priority: High for an edge-rusher.

Lions DL Draft Breakdown: Depth chart, stats, capsule highlights of the top 5 DE and DT prospects, other notable prospects and the Spotlight Player.

Youth movement: Kerry Hyder started strong as a pass rusher last year, and rookie tackle A'Shawn Robinson finished strong. Robinson could anchor the interior for a decade.

"He really was getting better and better and better," Caldwell said. "He has just a great knack from a schematic standpoint of playing behind his pads. He's really starting to come on."

Hyder, who was promoted from the practice squad late in 2015, had a team-high eight sacks. Seven were in the first nine games.

Free-agent impact: Players added or re-signed were for depth.

Depth chart: Returning starters – DE Ziggy Ansah, DTs Haloti Ngata and A'Shawn Robinson. Returning backups – DE Kerry Hyder, DE Anthony Zettel, DE Armonty Bryant, DE Brandon Copeland, DT Khyri Thornton. Additions: DE Cornelius Washington, DT Jordan Hill, DT Akeem Spence.

Sack stats: The Lions and Browns were tied for next-to-last in the league with 26 sacks each, one more than the Raiders. Kerry Hyder led the Lions with eight sacks. He had five in the first three games and seven in the first nine.