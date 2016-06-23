O'HARA: Rookies participating in NFL transition program

Jun 23, 2016 at 09:19 AM

The Detroit Lions rookies ended their first offseason program by participating in the NFL's newly implemented rookie transition program that exposes them to a diverse range of skills that includes managing the time demands of being a pro athlete, financial planning and proper dining etiquette.

There is even a primer on the proper way to tie a necktie.

In addition to what they learned, the 2016 rookie class hopes it made an impact on the youngsters they mentored in the Detroit Police Athletic League Education fundamentals camp at Detroit Renaissance High School Thursday.

About 100 youngsters from the PAL programs went through two hours of drills with coaching help from the Lions' rookie class – 10 draft picks plus the undrafted free agents.

The Lions' mandatory minicamp ended last week. The rookies were held over an extra week to take part in the transition program.

Dr. Galen Duncan, the Lions' senior director of player development, was impressed with the maturity this year's group of players has exhibited.

"I keep saying this every year, that this has been my best year," said Duncan, who's been with the Lions for a decade. "And every year I tell the truth."

Chris Fritzsching, the Lions' director of football education, led the workout program. The enthusiasm of the Lions' rookies matched that of the young players they helped coach.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker, the Lions' first-round pick from Ohio State, recalled the help he got growing up in Ohio.

"We have an incredible platform, getting to be professional athletes," Decker said. "I came from high school football, middle school football, pee wee football. I came from that, too. I'm not going to forget that.

"It's important to give back. Kids will listen to you. If you can make an impact on them and help their future, it's important to do that.

"I just remember being around those older people and coaches. It was impactful for me."

Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, the second-round pick from Alabama, talked about what he imparted to the kids – and what he learned in the transition program.

"Honestly, I'm just trying to enhance their skills, tune them up, make them better," Robinson said. "I learned a lot. I learned how to manage my time and how I do things – take care of my business."

He did not need instructions on how to tie a tie, Robinson said. He started tying his own bow ties in high school in Fort Worth, but he's switched.

"Everyone wears bow ties now," Robinson said. "I wear skinny ties."

Offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, a third-round pick from Michigan, said he struggled with learning to tie a bow tie.

"It didn't get better the second time," Glasgow said. "It got worse."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising