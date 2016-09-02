O'HARA: Notable developments from Lions' final preseason game

Hyder was let go in the final cut last year, then signed to the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster for the final game and played two snaps at defensive tackle against the Bears. This year he's competing at defensive end.

Caldwell talked about how Hyder changed his body type to switch from tackle to end.

"He has great desire," Caldwell. "He has great effort. He's one of those guys that loves to play."

Kyle Van Noy: He was the Lions' only projected starter on offense or defense who got extended playing time. Van Noy played all of the first half and part of the second. Defensive end Devin Taylor and safety Tavon Wilson also played, but not as much as Van Noy.

"Van Noy did a nice job in there," Caldwell said.

Young hands: If it was a two-man battle for the last receiver spot, it looked like a draw between Billingsley and Jay Lee. Both are undrafted rookies.

Billingsley had seven catches for 80 yards and a TD. Lee had six catches for 78 yards and a TD.

If size is a deciding factor, the advantage goes to Lee. He's 6-2. Billingsley is 5-9.

Draft class: It was a good night for players taken in Round 5 and lower in Bob Quinn's first draft as GM of the Lions. That's an area where the Lions have had limited success in recent years.

Here's how the rookies in Round 5 and lower fared vs. the Bills, by round selected:

5 G Joe Dahl: He started at left tackle on a line that for the game did not give up a sack and opened holes for 144 yards. Noted, the Bills were playing without their starters, but so were the Lions. It was backups vs. backups, and the Lions won up front.

5 LB Antwione Williams: For the second preseason game he led the defense in tackles with seven. He had one tackle for loss, and an unfortunate 15-year penalty early for unnecessary roughness.

6 DE Anthony Zettel: He had one of the Lions' four sacks.

6 QB Jake Rudock: 3 TD passes.