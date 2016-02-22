O'HARA: Missing Combine won't hinder local DT prospect Justin Zimmer

Zimmer has not let missing out on the Combine diminish his enthusiasm or intensity in preparing for the draft. The goal is still to get drafted or sign as an undrafted free agent if no team takes him.

"I definitely would have liked to have one (invitation)," he said. "I just have to go a little different route now than some of the others."

Zimmer's performance at the Regional Combine in Houston helped his cause.

Zimmer had an official time of 4.89 seconds in the 40-yard dash and a vertical jump of 33.5 inches. At just under 6-3 and 303 pounds, he showed agility and fluid movement for a player his size.

His overall performance got him a mention on NFL.com – "the state of Michigan's hidden secret" who was "a notch or three above all other defensive lineman candidates" at the Houston workouts.

There is more work to do, and more steps to take, but Zimmer felt like he had accomplished one of his objectives.

"I think I did get my name out there," he said. "I didn't know what to expect in terms of coverage. This was definitely more than I expected. It was a pleasant surprise, really.

"It was a cool experience, reading tons of stuff on big-name players in NFL.com and then seeing your name there."

The next major showcase for Zimmer is his Pro Day on March 17 at Central Michigan University's facility in Mount Pleasant. NFL rules allow players from smaller schools to take part in the Pro Days at schools that have better facilities.

One drill Zimmer might have really stood out in was the bench press, but it was not part of the Houston workouts. There is a YouTube video of Zimmer doing 46 reps of 225 pounds.

Zimmer has been guided in his draft preparations by noted agent Kevin Poston, whose NFL client list in his long career includes Class of 2016 Hall of Famer Orlando Pace and future Hall of Famer Charles Woodson.

Zimmer actually sent out letters to agents to pick an agent and wound up hiring Poston.