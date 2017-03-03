O'HARA: Michigan well-represented at 2017 NFL Combine

"It's awesome having so many guys out here," Butt said in his media session Friday afternoon. "Even out where I was training (in San Diego) there were seven of us.

"To have 14 out here, that just speaks to the hard work this team has put in over the last three or four years."

It's not hard to understand why a young football player would want to extended his career to the fullest at Ann Arbor these days. Under Jim Harbaugh's two seasons as head coach, Michigan has risen from a program that banked on its history to one that has become a power of the present.

Harbaugh's high energy and willingness to push the limits to the breaking point – and sometimes beyond – in selling Michigan's program may grate on his competitors, but there's no denying the results he has gotten on and off the field.

Michigan has had 10-3 won-loss records both seasons. There is still work to do. Under Harbaugh, Michigan has yet to beat Ohio State or reach the NCAA championship game, but it has become a major brand in all of sports, not just college football.

The fact that Michigan leads all schools in the number of Combine invitees is one example of how highly the program is valued by NFL scouts.

That also has been true of the Big Ten in general over the years. Last year Ohio State had 14 players invited to the Combine, and 12 of them were drafted by the NFL. Five Buckeyes were first-round draft picks, including offensive tackle Taylor Decker, taken 16th overall by the Lions.

Two of Michigan's players are almost certain to be first-round draft picks this year – defensive end Taco Charlton and all-purpose defensive back/linebacker Jabrill Peppers. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis is projected as a high second-round pick, with Butt and defensive tackle Chris Wormley projected in the second to third round.

Butt, who was voted a co-captain his senior year, holds Michigan's career records for receptions (135) and receiving yards (1,618) by a tight end.

Those records, being a captain, and the environment he played in the last two years are reasons he has no second thoughts about returning to Michigan for another year.

"Absolutely not," he said. "It was the right decision for me. We had a great year as a team. I improved upon a lot of the things I came back to improve upon. Even playing in the bowl game, I wouldn't change it going back.