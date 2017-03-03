 Skip to main content
Advertising

O'HARA: Michigan well-represented at 2017 NFL Combine

Mar 03, 2017 at 09:54 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -There are no ifs, ands or doubts for Jake Butt about his decision to return to the University of Michigan for the 2016 season.

If Butt could do it over, he'd do just that – do it over. He has no second thoughts about continuing his career for another year at Michigan, or for playing in the Orange Bowl, even though he sustained a torn knee ligament that is likely to affect his status in this year's draft.

Butt has a deep sense of pride of being one of the leaders in the wave of Michigan players who are participating in this year's Combine. Michigan has 14 players here, the most of any school. Butt is enjoying every part of the experience with his teammates, even though he is early in the rehabilitation process on his knee and will not be able to participate in any of the physical drills.

NFL Combine Day 3 photos

View photos of prospects during Day 3 of the 2017 NFL Combine.

Texas Tech
1 / 84

Texas Tech

Texas A&M
2 / 84

Texas A&M

Clemson
3 / 84

Clemson

Pittsburgh
4 / 84

Pittsburgh

USC
5 / 84

USC

Washington
6 / 84

Washington

Baylor
7 / 84

Baylor

North Carolina
8 / 84

North Carolina

Mississippi St.
9 / 84

Mississippi St.

Florida St.
10 / 84

Florida St.

Arkansas
11 / 84

Arkansas

Texas A&M
12 / 84

Texas A&M

Tennessee
13 / 84

Tennessee

USC
14 / 84

USC

Stanford
15 / 84

Stanford

Washington St.
16 / 84

Washington St.

Georgia
17 / 84

Georgia

Louisville
18 / 84

Louisville

Louisville
19 / 84

Louisville

Texas A&M
20 / 84

Texas A&M

Florida St.
21 / 84

Florida St.

Florida St.
22 / 84

Florida St.

Houston
23 / 84

Houston

Connecticut
24 / 84

Connecticut

Louisiana Tech
25 / 84

Louisiana Tech

North Carolina
26 / 84

North Carolina

Air Force
27 / 84

Air Force

Clemson
28 / 84

Clemson

Central Michigan
29 / 84

Central Michigan

Clemson
30 / 84

Clemson

Alabama
31 / 84

Alabama

Oklahoma
32 / 84

Oklahoma

California
33 / 84

California

Ohio St.
34 / 84

Ohio St.

Western Kentucky
35 / 84

Western Kentucky

Arkansas
36 / 84

Arkansas

Ohio St.
37 / 84

Ohio St.

Louisville
38 / 84

Louisville

California
39 / 84

California

Mississippi
40 / 84

Mississippi

Washington
41 / 84

Washington

Nebraska
42 / 84

Nebraska

Iowa
43 / 84

Iowa

Oregon
44 / 84

Oregon

Louisville
45 / 84

Louisville

Clemson
46 / 84

Clemson

South Alabama
47 / 84

South Alabama

Virginia Tech
48 / 84

Virginia Tech

Michigan
49 / 84

Michigan

Ashland
50 / 84

Ashland

Arkansas
51 / 84

Arkansas

Toledo
52 / 84

Toledo

Pittsburgh
53 / 84

Pittsburgh

Alabama
54 / 84

Alabama

Texas El Paso
55 / 84

Texas El Paso

Drake
56 / 84

Drake

Miami
57 / 84

Miami

Baylor
58 / 84

Baylor

Ohio St.
59 / 84

Ohio St.

Tennessee
60 / 84

Tennessee

Michigan
61 / 84

Michigan

Iowa
62 / 84

Iowa

Eastern Washington
63 / 84

Eastern Washington

Syracuse
64 / 84

Syracuse

LSU
65 / 84

LSU

Georgia St.
66 / 84

Georgia St.

Michigan
67 / 84

Michigan

South Florida
68 / 84

South Florida

Mississippi
69 / 84

Mississippi

Western Michigan
70 / 84

Western Michigan

Louisiana Tech
71 / 84

Louisiana Tech

California
72 / 84

California

Virginia Tech
73 / 84

Virginia Tech

Eastern Washington
74 / 84

Eastern Washington

Miami
75 / 84

Miami

Notre Dame
76 / 84

Notre Dame

Tulsa
77 / 84

Tulsa

Arkansas
78 / 84

Arkansas

West Virginia
79 / 84

West Virginia

Marian
80 / 84

Marian

Akron
81 / 84

Akron

Virginia Tech
82 / 84

Virginia Tech

Penn St.
83 / 84

Penn St.

East Carolina
84 / 84

East Carolina

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"It's awesome having so many guys out here," Butt said in his media session Friday afternoon. "Even out where I was training (in San Diego) there were seven of us.

"To have 14 out here, that just speaks to the hard work this team has put in over the last three or four years."

It's not hard to understand why a young football player would want to extended his career to the fullest at Ann Arbor these days. Under Jim Harbaugh's two seasons as head coach, Michigan has risen from a program that banked on its history to one that has become a power of the present.

Harbaugh's high energy and willingness to push the limits to the breaking point – and sometimes beyond – in selling Michigan's program may grate on his competitors, but there's no denying the results he has gotten on and off the field.

Michigan has had 10-3 won-loss records both seasons. There is still work to do. Under Harbaugh, Michigan has yet to beat Ohio State or reach the NCAA championship game, but it has become a major brand in all of sports, not just college football.

The fact that Michigan leads all schools in the number of Combine invitees is one example of how highly the program is valued by NFL scouts.

That also has been true of the Big Ten in general over the years. Last year Ohio State had 14 players invited to the Combine, and 12 of them were drafted by the NFL. Five Buckeyes were first-round draft picks, including offensive tackle Taylor Decker, taken 16th overall by the Lions.

Two of Michigan's players are almost certain to be first-round draft picks this year – defensive end Taco Charlton and all-purpose defensive back/linebacker Jabrill Peppers. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis is projected as a high second-round pick, with Butt and defensive tackle Chris Wormley projected in the second to third round.

Butt, who was voted a co-captain his senior year, holds Michigan's career records for receptions (135) and receiving yards (1,618) by a tight end.

Those records, being a captain, and the environment he played in the last two years are reasons he has no second thoughts about returning to Michigan for another year.

"Absolutely not," he said. "It was the right decision for me. We had a great year as a team. I improved upon a lot of the things I came back to improve upon. Even playing in the bowl game, I wouldn't change it going back.

"I was a leader on that team. I was a captain. I love that university. It's just the kind of player I am. I would never sit out of a game."

Michigan doesn't have 14 players at the Combine because of its name. They're here because of how they are regarded to play at the next level.

Players from major conferences might get a closer look because of the talent level they competed against – and practice against, too – but that's true of all big schools, not just Michigan.

"I'm a Big Ten guy, so obviously I have a little bit of bias that way right up here in the Midwest, being from Purdue up the road," said Houston Texans GM Rick Smith when asked specifically if teams look more closely at players from schools like Michigan.

"What you're speaking to as much as anything is the level of competition. The level of competition – where a guy is raised, and how he's trained and the competition and what the environment he's used to playing in, it matters.

"It's not the end-all, the be-all. There are certainly numerous and countless examples of players who have come from smaller schools that have not had the benefit of being in the big-time programs that are just as good in terms of playing football as those guys from other programs.

"It's something we look at. But again, it's not anything that's the end-all, be-all to any evaluation."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.
news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.
news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.
news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.
news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.
news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.
news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.
news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.
Advertising