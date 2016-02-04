O'HARA: Lions part ways with Sheldon White

Sheldon White (Photo: Detroit Lions)



White played defensive back for six NFL seasons, including three with the Lions (1990-92). He made one of the biggest plays of the 1991 season, when the Lions posted a 12-4 won-loss record and beat Dallas in the divisional playoff round.

In the final regular-season game at Buffalo, a first-round bye and home-field advantage were on the line. White returned an interception for the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Ultimately, the Lions won the game in overtime on Eddie Murray's field goal to clinch a division title and the valuable bye week.

After retirement as a player, White returned to the Lions in 1997 as their BLESTO scout and quickly worked his way up the personnel ranks. He was noted for his diligence, upbeat personality, eye for talent and ability to communicate with coworkers.

He was named vice-president of pro personnel in 2009 and was in that position when team president Tom Lewand and GM Martin Mayhew were fired on Nov. 5 on the heels of a 45-10 loss to the Chiefs in London that dropped the Lions' record to 1-7.

At his introductory press conference the next week White said he wanted to remain as the full-time GM, saying one way to do that was to win games. The Lions went 6-2 the rest of the way to finish the season with a 7-9 record.

However, that did not save White's job as GM. He was interviewed for the job of full-time GM after the season but was passed over in favor of Bob Quinn, the New England Patriots' director of pro scouting at the time he was hired by the Lions.

Quinn has made numerous changes in his staff since being hired on Jan. 8, making it unlikely that White would remain with the Lions.