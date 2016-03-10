O'HARA: Lions add depth with proven special teamer Bademosi

In 2015 he had a career-high 27 tackles and two pass breakups. His special-teams skills showed up early. As a rookie he had 18 special-teams tackles to rank third in the NFL and No. 1 among rookies.

He said Thursday that he had talked to other teams but settled on the Lions.

"They haven't promised me anything but give me an opportunity to play special teams, and give me an opportunity to play cornerback," Bademosi said in a conference call. "And I'm excited about it."

Bademosi credited Cleveland's coaching staff with developing his skills on special teams, plus stressing the importance of special teams to players who competed on the units.

"It was important to all of us," Bademosi said. "We prepared like it and played with our hair on fire. You've got to prepare, obviously. It has to matter to you. You've got to play like it's important to you. You've got to be relentless, be physical, and be willing to put your body on the line.

"I'm probably a little crazy. I'm willing to do things that other people aren't."

Quinn said at his introductory press conference in January that he wanted to upgrade depth of the Lions roster. He reiterated that when he spoke to the media at the Combine workouts in Indianapolis last month.