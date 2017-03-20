O'HARA: Lang already making an impact with Lions

"The last thing I relayed to them all was, I really think we can form one of the best units in the league with all the talent we have," is how Lang recalled the conversation.

"I thought it was very impressive last year with how much shuffling they had to do, and how they were still able to handle it, being such a young group."

Look, a lot of things get said, written, analyzed and predicted when players change teams – especially when it's a veteran like Lang who's returning to play for his hometown team. There's always a bright side, and a positive storyline, when landing with a new team.

But there's another side to it when it involves a player like Lang. He has stature. He didn't have to say a word. His record in Green Bay speaks for itself – eight times in the playoffs in eight seasons with the Packers, five NFC North titles in the last six years and a Super Bowl championship in the 2010 season.

Lang has played in the biggest games, with the most pressure, under the brightest lights – and on an offensive line that had the responsibility of protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a certain Hall of Famer.

All of that experience will be valuable on a unit that also added veteran free agent Rick Wagner as an upgrade at right tackle.

The offensive line is considered the heartbeat on most teams. The guys up front are appreciated where it matters the most – in the locker room, by the quarterbacks, running backs and pass catchers who are allowed to make the highlight plays when they do their jobs with little fanfare.

One man's opinion: The Lions offensive line is still searching to find an identity. A player of Lang's caliber – and natural personality – can help build that in a way no coach can. It's something that comes from within the group.

When Lang says he can be part of "one of the best units in the league," it should resonate with his new teammates.