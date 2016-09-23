O'HARA: Dobson adds depth at wide receiver

"I watched some of it," Dobson said after practice Friday. "They're a great team. That's what they do. I don't ever think anything should surprise you in the National Football League. It's the National Football League for a reason."

The Patriots were Dobson's team for the last three seasons after they drafted him in the second round out of Marshall in 2013. Dobson had size (6-3, 205) and speed (4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash) and used both to have a promising rookie season.

That first year Dobson had 37 receptions for 519 yards, a 14-yard average per catch, and four touchdowns. Injuries reduced his playing time and effectiveness the next two years. In 2014-15 combined he played in 12 games and had 16 catches, without a TD.

He was let go in the final cut this year and said he worked out for a couple teams before signing with the Lions earlier this week. A connection in New England might have helped him. Lions GM Bob Quinn worked in the Patriots' personnel department for 16 years before coming to Detroit.

Dobson could add depth at receiver behind the top three of veterans Marvin Jones, Golden Tate and Anquan Boldin. Head coach Jim Caldwell mentioned Dobson's size and speed when asked what prompted the Lions to sign him.

Dobson said he isn't sure how soon he might be able to play and contribute.

"Everything's different," he said. "A new situation, new team, new players. I've got to get here and learn the plays before I can do anything.