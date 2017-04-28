O'HARA: Davis known for his physical style of football

Davis joked about how he identified the Lions' franchise quarterback as the person who'd sent the text, even though it wasn't in his file of contacts.

"He put his name in there," Davis said. "If he hadn't put his name in there, I wouldn't have known who it is. I didn't have his number.

"At the same time, it was really cool getting that text from him, just knowing that they accept me and they're excited to go to work, just like I am.

"He just told me, if there's anything I ever need, any questions I have, reach out. Don't be afraid to reach out. I just told him, 'Thank you so much. I look forward to coming to work.'"

Davis has a calling card of his own from the way he played in four seasons at Florida. He's a hitter.

Davis is an all-around athlete with the talent to play all three spots at linebacker. But wherever he lines up, he'll come out hitting. It's part of what attracts him to football.

"It's an experience that's unmatched," he said. "I love hitting. I love striking people. I love exerting force on another person. You can't do it in any other way. You can't do it on the street. You can't do it in anybody's house.

"You have to do it within the lines, within the paint. It's something I chase while I play the game. I need that."

Former Florida teammate Jalen Tabor, who is one of the top cornerbacks in this year's draft, described Davis' playing style in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel as a throwback to an era before the passing game took over the sport.

"He plays such a physical style of football," Tabor said in the interview. "It kind of reminds me like he plays in the '80s. He just wants to knock your head off.

"That's what being a 'Mike' linebacker and playing defense is all about."

Combined with his size (6-1, 238), speed and athleticism, head coach Jim Caldwell doesn't expect Davis to wait long to make an impact on the Lions' defense.