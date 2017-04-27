O'HARA: Bob Quinn's preparation stands out

Some good things happened in the first round that were unexpected, chief among them an early run on offensive players – primarily quarterbacks and receivers – to let the Lions help their defense with their first-round pick.

By drafting Davis, the Lions filled a gaping need and set themselves up to fortify other areas in rounds two and three on Friday and the final four rounds of the seven-round draft on Saturday.

"Day two will be exactly like day one," Quinn said Thursday night. "Follow your board – take the best players available, meshing with your needs."

But the bottom line on what happened in the first round is that Quinn was ready to take advantage of what happened in the first 20 picks before it was the Lions' turn to draft.

If anything stands out in what is now Quinn's second year as GM of the Lions it's that he and his staff are prepared for whatever comes their way. That includes the draft board falling a different way than most had expected.

What was projected to be a top-heavy first half of the first round was weighted toward offense. Eight of the first 12 players were drafted on offense. Three quarterbacks were taken, all by teams that traded up for them -- Chicago (Mitchell Trubisky), Kansas City (Patrick Mahomes II) and Houston (Deshaun Watson).

In addition three receivers and two running backs went off the board.

"I was a little surprised how fast some of those offensive players went off," Quinn said. "We were expecting a few more defensive players to go in the 20 picks before us.

"That's definitely part of what we looked at, in terms of having our eye on a certain guy and how many players on the other side of the ball (offense) would go. When we started seeing receivers go off the board, it was a good thing to see."