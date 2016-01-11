O'HARA: Bob Quinn represents a new approach

"I'm very excited to have him. I'm sure he'll do a great job. I just know I'm hiring a winner."

There was no mandate to hire an outsider, but it began to carry weight as the search process continued, Lions president Rod Wood said Monday.

"I think it became important once we started meeting the candidates," Wood said. "There are a lot of different ways to run an organization."

One man's opinion -- and Ford and Wood did not say it expressly: the old Lions' way of running a football team by people who'd come up through their management pipeline hadn't worked for any sustainable period. Why not hunt for a new face, with different experiences?

Whether Quinn proves to be the right choice will be proven over a period of time, but he faces an immediate major decision on whether to retain Jim Caldwell as head coach. That decision – keep Caldwell, or fire him and bring in his own man – will set the course for the start of Quinn's tenure in Detroit.

The head coach decision is firmly within Quinn's domain, even with the strong feelings Ford has expressed for Caldwell. It has a spinoff effect. Firing Caldwell would mean bringing in a new head coach, with new coordinators to run new systems on offense and defense.

Caldwell and Quinn were introduced briefly for the first time Monday, but Quinn said that he did not expect they would have a meeting later Monday. The timetable of the day's events – a long press conference, attended by several of Quinn's family members who came in from out of town – made it likely that the first substantive talks will be Tuesday at the earliest.

"That's something that's definitely going to be happening sooner rather than later," Quinn said. "This decision will be mine and mine alone."

Based on Quinn's comments Monday, there is no quarterback search. Matthew Stafford's future in Detroit is secure in Quinn's mind.

"He's a good quarterback," Quinn said. "I think he's the quarterback that we want here for the future."

But there are personnel issues facing Quinn other than the identity of the starting quarterback. As he made the rounds in his various media sessions Monday, it was obvious that Quinn has more than a cursory knowledge of the roster.