O'HARA: A 16-year history of who's been available at No. 16

Dominque Rodgers-Cromartie (Photo: AP)



Career path: Drafted by the Cardinals out of Tennessee State. Has played for four teams in eight seasons – Cardinals (2008-10), Eagles (2011-12), Broncos (2013) and Giants (2014-15).

Stats: Played 123 games with 105 starts, with the flexibility to play on the right and left side. He has 24 career interceptions with six returns for touchdowns. He also had a fumble return for a TD in 2015.

Honors: Two-time Pro Bowler for two different teams.

Bottom line – productive playmaker: Good size (6-2, 183) has made him a valuable asset in the secondary. The Eagles got him in a trade with Arizona in 2011. In 2013 Rodgers-Cromartie signed a five-year contract with the Giants.

Lions, next pick: With pick No. 17 the Lions took OT Gosder Cherilus. He was Detroit's full-time starter at right tackle for five years before signing with the Colts. Cherilus started for the Colts for two years and for the Bucs in 2015.

2009: LB Larry English.

Career path: Drafted out of Northern Illinois by the San Diego Chargers, where he was mostly a reserve for five years, 2009-2013. Spent 2014 with Tampa Bay. He was not with a team in 2015.

Stats: Played 64 games with 10 starts in six seasons, accumulating 12 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Bottom line – minimal impact: Injuries limited him throughout his career. He played all 16 games just once, as a rookie, and missed 32 games – the equivalent of two full seasons. Better pick -- 10 picks later, the Packers drafted LB Clay Matthews, who's had 67.5 sacks playing inside and outside linebacker.

2010: DE Derrick Morgan.

Career path: Drafted out of Georgia Tech by the Tennessee Titans, where he's spent all six of his pro seasons.

Stats: Played 76 games with 65 starts and has 27.5 sacks.

Bottom line – solid pro, solid pick: A steady, reliable player who's had sack totals of 6.5, 6.0, 6.5 and 4.5 sacks the last four seasons. For where he was drafted and who was left on the board when the Titans took him, Morgan was a solid pick.

2011: LB Ryan Kerrigan.

Career path: Drafted by Washington out of Purdue, he signed a five-year contract extension before the start of training camp in 2015.

Stats: In 80 games, all starts, Kerrigan has 47.5 sacks, two interceptions – both returned for touchdowns – 17 forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Honors: Made the Pro Bowl in 2012.

Bottom line – quality pick in a good draft class: Kerrigan fits in with a stellar group in the top half of the first round. He is one of 12 of the first 16 players drafted who have made at least one Pro Bowl. Only one of those who hasn't made a Pro Bowl was a non-quarterback – DT Nick Fairley, drafted by the Lions at No. 13 ahead of Robert Quinn, Mike Pouncey and Kerrigan.

2012: DE Quinton Coples.

Career path: Drafted by the Jets out of North Carolina and will be on his third team in five years as a combination defensive end/outside linebacker. Played for the Jets from 2012 until being put on waivers in 2015, then spent the last six games with the Dolphins. Signed as a free agent with the Rams for 2016-17.

Stats: The 16.5 career sacks Coples collected all came in his first three seasons with the Jets.

Bottom line -- disappointment: Better draft options at No. 16 were Chandler Jones (to New England at No. 21) and Whitney Mercilus (to Houston at No. 26).

2013: QB E.J. Manuel.

Career path: Drafted out of Florida State by Buffalo, where he has spent all three seasons.

Stats: After 10 starts and a promising beginning as a rookie, Manuel has played 12 games with six starts the last two years. He has 19 career TD passes against 16 interceptions and a three-year passer rating of 78.5.

Bottom line – example of perils of drafting QBs: Manuel's been beaten out the last two years by Kyle Orton in 2014 and Tyrod Taylor in 2015. He was the only quarterback drafted in the first round in 2013 in a draft that lived up to the billing of being short on quality QBs.

2014: G Zack Martin.

Career path: Drafted out of Notre Dame by Dallas, where he has started all 32 regular-season games at right guard plus two in the playoffs.

Stats: Martin made his mark at Notre Dame as one of the best tackles in college football. He started 51 regular-season games at tackle – 49 on the left side, two on the right – but was drafted by the Cowboys to play right guard, where he has excelled.

Honors: Two Pro Bowls.

Bottom line – more Pro Bowls to come: He was a "plug and play" prospect, and that's exactly what he's done. The Cowboys have found draft gems on their offensive line.

2015: CB Kevin Johnson.

Career path: A versatile member of the secondary drafted by Texans out of Wake Forest.

Stats: Played every game as a rookie, with 10 starts in the regular season and one in the playoffs. Played cornerback and both safeties, contributing one interception and nine pass breakups.