NOTEBOOK: Stafford's best throws

Matthew Stafford and Jim Bob Cooter have been together as quarterback and offensive coordinator for nearly a year now. Before that Cooter spent a year and a half as Stafford's quarterback coach.
Over that span, Cooter has seen Stafford make some pretty amazing throws, but his all-time favorite just might have been last week on Stafford's nearly no-look, 61-yard bomb to Golden Tate on a free play.
"Well the one, I'm biased, you know, there's a recency bias, I think that's something," Cooter said. "That one the other day was pretty good.
"I think he, he doesn't get credit for the no-look, but he almost no-looked it, which is pretty impressive because it went way down the field, but he can sling that thing wherever he wants to pretty much."
Cooter also mentioned the 59-yard throw down the sideline to Tate in 2014 in London against Atlanta and the 27-yard third-down throw to Tate a couple weeks ago vs. Philadelphia that set up the game-winning field goal as favorites, but last week's just might take the cake so far.
Lions backup quarterback Dan Orlovsky mentioned the London throw to Tate and the 27-yarder against Philadelphia when asked in the locker room Thursday if any of Stafford's throws have stuck out to him.
"The ball to Golden two weeks ago on third down. When he threw it I turned around to (Jake) Rudock and said, 'not many humans make that throw.' And that's honest, that was stupid.
"The ball to Golden vs. Atlanta in London two years ago was wild. It was thrown so far so hard. That throw to Calvin on the Monday nighter opening game two years ago, the second touchdown, when (Stafford) was running one way and flicked it the other way to Calvin. That was pretty sick."
Stafford's had a few memorable throws since entering the league in 2009 via the No. 1 overall pick.
So what are his favorites?
"The one back-to-back in the two-minutes drive against Dallas here (in 2013)," Stafford said. "(Kris) Durham down the sideline (for 40 yards) and then CJ (Calvin Johnson) on the seam.
"I had one in the Cleveland game my rookie year running up left in the pocket and threw it like 60 yards to Calvin in stride.
"The one to Theo Riddick for the touchdown vs. Miami (in 2014) is up there. GT (Golden Tate) in London."
Maybe he'll make it three weeks in a row of one making his all-time list when Washington comes to town Sunday afternoon.
BALANCED ATTACK
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin doesn't see many weaknesses in a Redskins offense that's helped Washington roll off four straight wins after starting 0-2.
"They can attack you multiple ways," Austin said. "The back (Matt Jones) obviously had a phenomenal game last week (135 yards), but I don't know if it was all just the back.
"I think they have one of the best lines we'll see all year, if not the best. The left tackle (Trent Williams) is outstanding. The right guard (Brandon Scherff) is good. They're good across the board there on that offensive line."
And when it comes to the skill positions, Washington can beat teams in a number of different ways. Deep with receivers DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garcon and Jamison Crowder, but also underneath with tight end Jordan Reed, who has the most receptions (120) and touchdowns (13) from the tight end position since the beginning of the 2015 season.
"I was with Jordan Reed at Florida when he was a young guy and he could do a lot of different things," Austin said. "I know how athletic he is, very, very good football player. Very tough, competitive, has great hands, has good run-after-catch ability and then obviously, DeSean Jackson. I mean, we all know what he is. He's a big play waiting to happen if you allow it. They can attack you."
Quarterback Kirk Cousins is getting everyone the ball, especially during their current four-game winning streak, and Austin and Co. will certainly have their hands full this week.
O-LINE SHUFFLE?
Graham Glasgow played pretty well in his first start at left guard for the Lions last week. He allowed one pressure and a single hit on the quarterback, and didn't give up a sack. Not bad against a defensive front as good as the Rams'.
Was it a good enough debut to give the Lions something to think about when it comes to who their starting guard tandem will be Sunday vs. the Redskins?
Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said Thursday that the team is "going to look at all options" when it comes to the starting guard spots, and "kind of make sure we do whatever is best for our offense, and go from there."
"I think it's something we're looking at, all those guys up front," Cooter said. "We've got a bunch of young guys up there playing good, and some guys are playing better one week, and another guy plays better the next week.
"I think it's something we should make sure we do our full research on, and kind of, figure out where we want to go after this."
With right guard Larry Warford missing last week's game with a hip injury, the Lions moved starting left guard Laken Tomlinson to the right side and plugged in Glasgow, a third-round pick out of Michigan, at left guard.
With Warford returning to practice this week, it will be interesting to see what the Lions decide to do at left guard between Glasgow and Tomlinson.