NOTEBOOK: Stafford's best throws

"I think he, he doesn't get credit for the no-look, but he almost no-looked it, which is pretty impressive because it went way down the field, but he can sling that thing wherever he wants to pretty much."

Cooter also mentioned the 59-yard throw down the sideline to Tate in 2014 in London against Atlanta and the 27-yard third-down throw to Tate a couple weeks ago vs. Philadelphia that set up the game-winning field goal as favorites, but last week's just might take the cake so far.

Lions backup quarterback Dan Orlovsky mentioned the London throw to Tate and the 27-yarder against Philadelphia when asked in the locker room Thursday if any of Stafford's throws have stuck out to him.

"The ball to Golden two weeks ago on third down. When he threw it I turned around to (Jake) Rudock and said, 'not many humans make that throw.' And that's honest, that was stupid.

"The ball to Golden vs. Atlanta in London two years ago was wild. It was thrown so far so hard. That throw to Calvin on the Monday nighter opening game two years ago, the second touchdown, when (Stafford) was running one way and flicked it the other way to Calvin. That was pretty sick."

Stafford's had a few memorable throws since entering the league in 2009 via the No. 1 overall pick.

So what are his favorites?

"The one back-to-back in the two-minutes drive against Dallas here (in 2013)," Stafford said. "(Kris) Durham down the sideline (for 40 yards) and then CJ (Calvin Johnson) on the seam.

"I had one in the Cleveland game my rookie year running up left in the pocket and threw it like 60 yards to Calvin in stride.

"The one to Theo Riddick for the touchdown vs. Miami (in 2014) is up there. GT (Golden Tate) in London."

Maybe he'll make it three weeks in a row of one making his all-time list when Washington comes to town Sunday afternoon.

BALANCED ATTACK