NOTEBOOK: Slay leaves game with hamstring injury

Stafford had a couple big runs on Sunday, including a 14-yard scramble on the game-winning drive, and finished with 32 rushing yards on just two carries. Of the 10 biggest plays for the Lions vs. the Redskins, two were Stafford runs (18 & 14).

"I think it's oftentimes a bit underestimated," Caldwell said. "People, I think, they're getting a sense of it. He hasn't gotten to the point where they're putting a spy on him yet, but nevertheless he's dangerous in those situations.

"He does a great job of reading coverage when they have their back to him, and running around in man-to-man he wiggles and finds seams. Once he takes off he can cover some ground, he's not a 5.2 in the 40 quarterback. He can chew up some ground, and he did a great job for us."

Stafford had a career-high 159 rushing yards in 16 games last season. He has 126 yards through seven games this season, which is second on the team behind Theo Riddick (171).

MAKING AMENDS

Lions receiver Andre Roberts had a drop in the second quarter on a deep ball thrown by Stafford that would have been a big gain on a drive that eventually ended in a Matt Prater field goal.

Given an opportunity to redeem himself late in the fourth quarter, Roberts did just that, with a terrific 20-yard, leaping reception on the final drive that helped set up the game-winning touchdown.

"Huge, you know, and particularly after you have a similar ball thrown earlier, not quite the same elevation on it, but it was fairly high and he didn't come down with it, but to come back and you know, fortunately he had a second chance to do it and he measured up," Caldwell said of Roberts' late play. "He did a nice job."

It certainly had to be rewarding for Roberts, who was released by the Redskins earlier this year after spending the last two seasons in Washington.

GO BIG OR GO HOME

Stafford said after the game that he thought he threw two interceptions on the final drive. First on the high throw to Roberts, which Roberts caught, and then on the game-winning 18-yard touchdown pass Stafford fit into a small window to Boldin.

"I cut it loose and kind of thought to myself, 'we're either going to win the game or lose the game on this one," Stafford said of the Boldin throw.