NOTEBOOK: Offense not worried about preseason showing

Still, it would have been nice for the Lions to cross the goal line at least once. There are a lot of new pieces on that side of the ball playing in a brand new scheme.

"That's something I'm not worried about," said receiver Marvin Jones, who is one of those new pieces. "Just because I know we're going to do it."

Game planning aside, starting running back Ameer Abdullah only played in the third preseason game and received four total carries. Tight end Eric Ebron didn't play at all in the preseason.

Abdullah is confident that when the games start counting, and all the available weapons are at Jim Bob Cooter's disposal, the offense will step up and start putting the ball in the end zone.

"Very confident," the second-year running back said. "I visualize myself making plays and my teammates making plays."

The Lions feel like they have the weapons at the skill positions to make those plays. How well the offensive line allows Stafford to distribute the ball to those weapons, and then help open run lanes for Abdullah and Co., will ultimately be the biggest barometer for success with this offense.

"We'll see. We have weapons," head coach Jim Caldwell said when asked what he likes most about his offense. "We've got guys we can throw the ball to. We've got a quarterback that's been around and played. There are a lot of things that I like about our entire team.

"You can talk about it all you want, but let's see. Let's see how well we play. Let's see how good we are."

DEFENDING LUCK

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has recorded 14,838 passing yards and 101 passing touchdowns, which ranks fifth in NFL history among players through their first four seasons.