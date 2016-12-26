NOTEBOOK: Lions turn to Packers on short week

"You play a Monday night game, you get refocused," head coach Jim Caldwell said. "It's a long trip back home, but by the time we land, you better start thinking about Green Bay obviously.

"Guys are hurting right now, that's how it is when you lose a game, but I think our guys are resilient. It's a tough-minded group. They'll be fine."

As for any advantage the Packers might have with two extra days to prepare, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said there's really nothing they can do about it, so they'll control what they can control, which is turning the switch rather quickly to next week and preparing on a short week.

"When we land it has to be Green Bay all the time," Stafford said. "We get it at our place and a chance to win the division.

"Beginning of the year, you tell us Week 17 we have a chance to play the Green Bay Packers at home for the division, I'm taking it all day."

The game being flexed to Sunday night, instead of its original 1 p.m. start, does help the Lions some.

"I'm not really concerned about their advantages," Caldwell said. "I'm concerned about what we do. What we do is we've got to get our guys ready to play."

MAN COVERAGE

The NFL is a copycat league. Teams will key in pretty quickly when they find things to exploit. Over the last few weeks, the Lions have seen a good amount of press man coverage from opposing defenses.