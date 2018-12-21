NOTEBOOK: Lions need to better protect Stafford vs. Vikings

In the long history of the Minnesota Vikings, only once have they recorded 10 sacks in a game. That was earlier this season against Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions.

Stafford was sacked 10 times, and hit 17 times total in a complete onslaught by the Vikings' defense on Detroit's offense.

Fast forward seven weeks and here we are again with the Vikings defense fresh off a nine-sack performance last week vs. Miami.

The Vikings lead the NFL with 47 sacks on the year, and are just the second team since 1990 and the seventh since 1970 to register nine-plus sacks in multiple games in a season.

"They have just multiple different ways to pressure the quarterback and to just kind of keep the heat on the offensive line," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said this week.

"So, a lot of really great players, a lot of good scheme, everybody kind of working together and I think that's something that they have been able to develop through the course of a number years and kind of being in the same system and the same scheme with a lot of the same players."

Detroit will have to do a much better job upfront this time around if they hope to slow down the Vikings' rush. To their credit, they've been pretty good in that regard over their last five games. They've allowed just eight sacks over that span and half of those (4) were by the talented Los Angeles Rams front. Detroit's allowed the seventh fewest sacks in the league over the last five weeks.

Part of that has been Stafford getting the ball out of his hands quicker, but Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer said on a conference call this week he's noticed some schematic differences.

"I think protection-wise, they've changed up a little bit," Zimmer said. "And I do think that (Stafford's) getting the ball out a little bit faster in some of the route combinations. They do a few different things like you always do throughout the course of the year."

The Lions are coming off a game in Buffalo last week where they didn't allow a single sack against the Bills' No. 1 ranked defense. Stafford was hit just four times total.

"I think we've adapted and done things differently as our personnel and situations have changed," Stafford said. "I'm sure we look a little bit different to (Minnesota).

"I know they'll have something different for us. They always do. They're a really well-coached football team, really good defense, a bunch of good players, and a real good scheme."