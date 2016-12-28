NOTEBOOK: Lions missing big plays from Jones Jr.

He had just one catch for 16 yards on seven targets in the loss to Dallas Monday night. It's the third time in the last six games Jones has been held to just one catch in a game.

When asked Wednesday about Jones' lack of production the last month and a half, head coach Jim Caldwell said it's partly been a product of an offensive scheme that spreads the ball around. Caldwell was quick to point out the Lions have five pass catchers, Jones included, with at least 50 catches on the season.

"There's a set of plays that we run, depending upon what kind of coverages we see, what we're preparing for," Caldwell said. "There's a progression (Stafford) follows. It's the same reason why we have the number of guys with over 50 catches. He spreads it around.

"That's how it happens. That's plain and simple. I've said that from the first day that I've stood at this podium for, it's the third year, I think. That's the way it is: We don't force feed it. I think when you start force feeding things, you start turning yourself into a bunch of turnovers. That's not the way you go about it."

But Stafford did make the point after Monday night's loss in Dallas, and said it again Wednesday, that the offense isn't getting enough big plays. Jones was obviously a big part of creating those plays the first half of the season.

"I mean you have to try and create chunk plays in this league, it's the easiest way to score points," Stafford said. "You know, you look at drives that have 20-yard plays in them or more, their likelihood of scoring points in those drives are obviously a lot higher.

"We've done a really nice job this year of scoring some points maybe without them, you know, had some really long drives and been successful at that, but you know, always looking for opportunities to try and be aggressive."

The Lions have struggled to produce those big plays the last two weeks in losses to New York and Dallas. They host another good team with a solid defense Sunday night. Whether it's taking a few more shots down the field or finding creative ways to help get Jones the ball in space, he proved earlier this season he can be a big-play threat, and the Lions could use more of that, especially against the Packers Sunday.

FIVE WITH 50

The Lions are the fifth team in NFL history to feature five players with at least 50 receptions in a season.