NOTEBOOK: Johnson leaves game with knee injury

It seemed like an innocent enough play, but a three-yard run by Kerryon Johnson off the left tackle midway through the third quarter Sunday could turn out to be a significant play with ramifications over the next six weeks for the Detroit Lions.

Johnson came up limping after being tackled by safety Mike Adams, and was immediately met along the sideline by trainers. They checked out his left knee, and then Johnson was escorted by two medical personnel up the Lions tunnel and into the locker room. He did not return to the game.

Up to that point, Johnson had been a spark for the Lions' offense in their 20-19 win over Carolina. He had 87 rushing yards on just 15 carries (5.8 average), and recorded Detroit's first touchdown of the game on an eight-yard run in the first quarter.

"I don't have any injury updates on him right now," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said after the game of Johnson's injury. "So, we'll see. He's getting checked out by the doctors and we'll handle that."

Johnson's been good all year for Detroit, so a severe injury would be a big blow for Detroit's offense. Johnson leads Detroit's ground attack with 641 yards on the season. That's good for a 5.4 average. The next leading rusher is veteran LeGarrette Blount with 183 yards and a 2.3 average per rush.

"That's part of the sport," Patricia said of injuries. "This happens every single week, and for every team that plays. So, we just wait until we know concrete evidence, or circumstances, or situations or whatever it is."