NOTEBOOK: How the offensive line performed

While those long, methodical drives are nice, Caldwell knows that statistically speaking, it's hard to drive the ball down the field with any real consistency in this league. There has to be some big plays mixed in there too.

"It's early yet but typically when you look at it statistically, they usually have to have a 20 to 25-yard play in every drive that's successful and ends with a touchdown," Caldwell said.

"So some way or another, one way or another we've got to make certain we find those. We had a couple pretty good plays, pretty explosive plays. Had an opportunity for one or two that we dropped, but yeah, that's certainly an aspect that we've got to continue to work on."

The Lions recorded four plays of 20-plus yards in the game, two of which were touchdown passes to Andre Roberts (28) and Jace Billingsley (27).

With Calvin Johnson no longer in the fold, the Lions are still working out who their big playmakers will be.

INJURY REPORT

One of the biggest things in the preseason is to come out of the game healthy. For the most part that was the case Friday, except for linebacker Zaviar Gooden suffering a head injury.

Gooden took a blow from a fellow teammate making a tackle in the second half and was evaluated for a head injury. There was no update on his status after the game.

SITTING IT OUT

The Lions held a number of players out of the first preseason game. Among them were: running back Ameer Abdullah, tight end Eric Ebron, linebacker Jon Bostic, wide receiver Andre Caldwell, defensive end Ziggy Ansah, cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata.