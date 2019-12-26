NOTEBOOK: Golladay continues to be a bright spot for Lions

"This is only the beginning, really," he said in front of his locker Thursday. "You know, still growing. I feel like I'm still getting better. I'm getting more and more confident each and every game and I feel good."

Despite a monster season, one where Golladay produced despite having three different starting quarterbacks, he believes he's on a path to continue to grow as a player and be even better moving forward.

Cornerbacks beware.

"You can never just stop working and paying attention to your body," Golladay said. "And also just the mental standpoint. You have to make sure your head is together as well. It is a long season, tough season, it takes a toll on your body and your mind. But those two work hand in hand and just staying on top of that."

Golladay is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2020. He's a likely candidate to start talking long term.