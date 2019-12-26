The Notebook

Presented by

NOTEBOOK: Golladay continues to be a bright spot for Lions

Dec 26, 2019 at 05:41 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

In a season filled with more disappointment than enjoyment for the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Kenny Golladay has stood out as one of the few bright spots for this team all season.

Sunday against Green Bay, Golladay has a chance to put a real capper on a terrific third season in the NFL. The former third-round pick out of Northern Illinois leads the team in receptions (62), yards (1,118) and touchdowns (11). His 11 touchdown grabs are currently the most in the NFL.

Golladay is the third alternate for the Pro Bowl at wide receiver in the NFC, and he's solidified himself as one of the bright, young pass catchers in the game with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

With 82 receiving yards on Sunday vs. Green Bay, Golladay will join Calvin Johnson and Herman Moore as the only players in franchise history to reach 1,200 receiving yards with at least 10 touchdowns in a single season. He'll join Johnson as the only players to accomplish the feat in their first three seasons in the NFL.

And yet Golladay thinks this is only the beginning.

"This is only the beginning, really," he said in front of his locker Thursday. "You know, still growing. I feel like I'm still getting better. I'm getting more and more confident each and every game and I feel good."

Despite a monster season, one where Golladay produced despite having three different starting quarterbacks, he believes he's on a path to continue to grow as a player and be even better moving forward.

Cornerbacks beware.

"You can never just stop working and paying attention to your body," Golladay said. "And also just the mental standpoint. You have to make sure your head is together as well. It is a long season, tough season, it takes a toll on your body and your mind. But those two work hand in hand and just staying on top of that."

Golladay is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2020. He's a likely candidate to start talking long term.

"We haven't talked about it," Golladay said of future contract talks with the organization. "I'm sure we will the next few months or so. Everything will work itself out. I'm very grateful to be here. (Detroit) definitely took a shot on me and that would be a good way to repay them."

Related Links

WAGNER BACK AT PRACTICE

Starting right tackle Rick Wagner returned to practice Thursday in limited fashion. He's been battling a knee injury that's kept him out of the last two games. Wagner left Detroit's Week 14 loss in Minnesota and hasn't played since.

Second-year tackle Tyrell Crosby has started in Wagner's place the last two weeks with mixed results.

We'll see Friday what Wagner's status for Sunday is, but the Lions could use all hands on deck Sunday against a Packers' defense that ranks in the top half of the league in sacks (40).

Detroit Lions practice photos: Dec. 26, 2019

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) smiles during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 24

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) smiles during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talks to Matthew Stafford during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 24

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talks to Matthew Stafford during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 24

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 24

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 24

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 24

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jamie Meder (61) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 24

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jamie Meder (61) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 24

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 24

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) and Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 24

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) and Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 24

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Wes Hills (36) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 24

Detroit Lions running back Wes Hills (36) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 24

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 24

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 24

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 24

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (12) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 24

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (12) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 24

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chris Lacy (15) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 24

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 24

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 24

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 24

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) and Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 24

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) and Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 24

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SURGING SMITHS

Speaking of the Packer pass rush ...

Za'Darius Smith recorded 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and a season-high eight quarterback pressures in Green Bay's Monday night victory over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Smith now has 13.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss on the year.

Preston Smith, who plays the other edge for the Packers, has 12.0 sacks and 11 tackles for loss on the year.

Smith & Smith have quickly become one of the best pass-rush duos in the NFL, and the Lions will have their hands full with the pair Sunday. The duo combined for 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss in the first matchup with Detroit Week 6.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown sets franchise record for rookie receiving yards

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 37-30 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell optimistic Goff will play in season finale

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's status, laying the foundation for the future and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions prepared to reshuffle line again if Decker & Sewell remain on Reserve/COVID-19

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including offensive line depth, running back D'Andre Swift's workload and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff hopeful he can play in regular-season finale

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's status, rookie defensive end Levi Onwuzurike's performance and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: How early fourth-down stop shifted Lions' momentum

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell says Goff is doubtful for Lions-Seahawks

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's status, running back D'Andre Swift's return and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including recognition for rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, turnover at tight end and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions expect Swift back this week

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including the return of running back D'Andre Swift, where Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks among rookie receivers and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Cabinda & Zylstra leave game with knee injuries

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell says it's 'highly unlikely' Goff plays Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including roster updates for Sunday's game in Atlanta, recognition for guard Jonah Jackson and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown reminds Lions OC of former Steelers WR Hines Ward

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including a promising comparison for rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, preparing for the Atlanta Falcons and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Where Lions stand at QB ahead of Sunday's matchup in Atlanta

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including where the Lions stand at quarterback, kicker Riley Patterson's NFC special teams player of the week award and more.

Advertising